Fayette County commissioners are exploring an ordinance that will make the county a Second Amendment sanctuary.
At their agenda setting meeting Tuesday, Commissioners Vincent Vicites, Scott Dunn and Dave Lohr are expected to add a Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance (SASO) that will go up for vote at their regular meeting Thursday.
The ordinance states that notwithstanding any other law, regulation, rule or order to the contrary, no agent, department, employee or official of Fayette County shall participate in the enforcement of any unlawful act regarding personal firearms, firearm accessories and ammunition.
Those unlawful acts consist of any federal or state act, law, order, rule or regulation that restricts an individual’s constitutional right to keep and bear arms.
“Any such ‘unlawful act’ is invalid in Fayette County and shall not be recognized by Fayette County, is specifically rejected by the County of Fayette, and shall be considered null, void and of no effect in Fayette County, Pennsylvania,” the ordinance reads.
Unlawful acts include taxes or levies imposed on firearms or accessories, registration or tracking of firearms or firearm owners, forbidding the ownership, possession, use or tracking or restrictions of firearms or accessories; firearm confiscation and prohibition of any restrictions with hand grips, magazine capacity, bump stocks and similar firearm accessories.
The ordinance also prohibits county officials, departments or employees from using any assets, county funds or funds allocated by an entity of the county to engage in any activity that aids in the enforcement or investigation relating to those unlawful acts.
“We had our solicitor draft the ordinance, and we got the green light to go forward on it,” Vicites said.
If Fayette County adopts the SASO, they will be the second county in the state to do so.
Bradford County commissioners adopted the ordinance in December
A legal expert from Pittsburgh told The Daily Item, a Bradford County newspaper, that such an ordinance will have little impact.
“You can’t pass a law that says you’re going to break the law,” Duquesne University law professor Bruce Ledewitz told the paper. He called SASOs “publicity stunts.”
Vicites said he’s in favor of the ordinance, but said he understands that the ordinance cannot supersede federal and state laws.
The language in Fayette County’s proposed SASO states that, “Local governments have the legal authority to refuse to cooperate with state and federal firearm laws that violate (constitutional) rights and to proclaim a Second Amendment Sanctuary for law-abiding citizens in their cities and counties.”
The ordinance states that the sanctuary protections don’t apply to individuals that are prohibited from possessing firearms under federal or state laws; it won’t prohibit or affect the prosecution of a crime involving a firearm; it doesn’t allow the possession of a firearm in locations where possession of a firearm is prohibited under federal and state law; and doesn’t affect the federal law that bans fully automatic firearms manufactured after May 19, 1986.
Anyone who violates the ordinance could face a fine between $50 and $300 and/or 90 days imprisonment.
In other business, the commissioners are also expected to put on the agenda for Thursday’s meeting a motion to hire longtime deputy public defender Susan Ritz Harper as the county’s new chief public defender.
Harper would replace long-time chief public defender Jeffrey Whiteko, who was terminated from his position last month.
She was one of two who applied to the position, officials said.
“She’s had many years of experience, and she’s been there since 1985, I believe,” Vicites said.
The pay for the position was listed as $74,841 annually on the job description posted by the county, but due to Harper’s longevity in the public defender’s office, her salary was set as $100,834.50 annually. Her hiring will go into effect Feb. 24.
Best thing going, protecting law abiding citizens and not protecting illegal immigrants.
