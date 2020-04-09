Fayette County Human Services Council names DeNardo Worker of the Year

It’s her dedication to helping others that led Fayette County Human Services Council to name Dr. Anette DeNardo of Hopwood as Worker of the Year.
While she assists people in many ways, the retired California University professor has been honored for volunteering with Fayette County Community Action Agency Inc.’s Circles program that uses community involvement to provide support in bringing people out of poverty.
“I think working with Circles is a way to lift people up to achieve their goals and help them through the system to find resources they need,’’ said DeNardo, who serves as a mentor, called an ally by the program.
Fayette County Human Services Council each year recognizes an individual who goes above and beyond to make Fayette County a better place to live.
DeNardo was nominated for the honor by Sue Ann Priemer, Community Action program coordinator.
“Her warm sense of caring shows through in all she does,’’ Priemer said of DeNardo in a release.
Dave Rider, director of Mental Health Programs at Fayette County Behavioral Health and outgoing Human Service Council board member, noted in the release DeNardo’s ability to influence and positively impact those around her.
“Anette awakens gifts that have been dormant but that already resided in the hearts of those who felt broken, marginalized, disenfranchised and alone,’’ Rider said. “Anette helps people find self-worth through awakening the God-given gifts that were already present. She encourages others to feel self-empowered and thankful for an abundance of blessings.’’
Circles works by using volunteers, community leaders and organizations to help people move out of poverty. The program focuses on areas that include crisis management and stabilization, education, job placement and retention as well as economic stability.
DeNardo, who leads a quilting circle for the program, noted, “We’re asked to help in any way possible. Other people come in and talk in their area of expertise. I know how to quilt so I talked to sue Ann if anyone was interested in learning to make a quilt by machine. We are making t-shirt quilts They’re very much in demand and not difficult to make, and they can give their children things.’’
DeNardo said she is “very honored’’ by the award but is reluctant to call attention to herself.
Instead, DeNardo pointed to the value of the Circles program: “There are good allies and wonderful families and leaders.’’
A native of Redstone Township, DeNardo graduated Redstone Township High School in 1966 and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from California University and a doctorate from West Virginia University.
DeNardo taught at Brownsville High School and also taught night classes at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus before accepting a job at California University in 1985 where she was a professor of math and computer science.
DeNardo feels it's important to give back to the community.
Her efforts include being a volunteer crisis worker with the American Red Cross and being active in her church, St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Uniontown, as well as the Circles program.
As for volunteering, DeNardo said, “I was raised in a family where Catholic values were stressed. I think of Pope Francis. You give of your time because it’s the right thing to do.’’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.