Connellsville Area High School graduate Joe Connell recalls a horrific story of a 10-year-old boy from Connellsville who suffered massive burns on his body including a right leg that was burned to the bone.
At the time, the only treatment available was skin grafting, which basically involved the cutting away of healthy skin tissue and transplanting it to the damaged area so skin regeneration can begin. He said the wound took 360 skin grafts to heal the damaged skin and left the boy with horrific scarring.
Years later, with the use of soybeans, the Fayette County man, now 63, developed a plant-based product that promotes “wound closure, healing and skin regeneration” with little scarring. According to Connell, OmegaSkin repairs and regenerates damaged, diseased, traumatized and/or aging skin. It’s made from the protein in soybeans spun into a mesh patch or scaffold which is either applied to the wounded skin as bandage or by using a spray device.
With the sprayable skin, Connell said, the boy’s recovery could have been very different.
“I know because that 10-year-old boy was me,” he said. “I was a burn victim.”
Connell, who is a Connellsville native and a descendant of Zachariah Connell, who the town is named for, is the founder of NeuEsse Inc. He moved back to the area three years ago and was excited to bring his new company with him.
An emerging regenerative medicine development company, NeuEsse Inc. has developed this product, which Connell believes could be a “game-changer” on many different levels and with many different uses.
“This skin substitute will change the future of medicine due to the efficacy, affordability and acceptability,” said Connell.
OmegaSkin can be electrospun into large sheets for shelf storage and immediate application when needed. The touch-free option is ideal for burns and its device is portable, military-grade and available at any point of injury to deliver skin substitutes and other therapeutics for both military and civilian patients.
The goal of the product is to lessen – or perhaps eliminate — the continued use of skin grafting to treat burns and other skin wounds.
His main focus, which he is working on currently, is getting the product into the hands of the Department of Defense.
“That’s what I’m all about,” said Connell. “Anything I can do to help our war fighters.”
Connell also sees many other uses, such as to treat bed sores in nursing homes, and in the dermatology, beauty and plastic surgery industries and many more.
In addition, Connell said the product will open up alternatives to patients who couldn’t or wouldn’t use other skin substitutes.
“We believe this product will be acceptable to millions of patients whose religions or cultures presently prohibit the use of skin substitutes derived from cadavers pigs and cows. A plant-based skin substitutes will bridge this gap.”
Unlike many medical advances, Connell said the affordability of the product is what could really make OmegaSkin revolutionary.
“OmegaSkin costs less than other products on the market due to the source of the technology – protein from a common soybean,” said Connell. “We intend to make it available to third world countries presently unable to afford the competition.”
The product was invented by Dr. Peter Lelkes, chairman of Temple University’s bioengineering department, and his team. The prototype received a U.S. patent, but required a caustic solvent for manufacturing. After Connell founded NeuEsse, he commercialized Lelkes technology and continues to publish their ongoing research.
Once Lelkes discovered a way to make the skin water soluble, it in turn made manufacturing more feasible. The product’s latest patent protection is worldwide.
In addition to Dunbar Township, NeuEsse Inc. has a headquarters in Doylestown, and there are plans for a subsidiary in Galway, Ireland.
“From Dunbar to Dublin,” Connell joked.
