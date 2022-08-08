Dave Jamison won his second C. Harper Fayette County Open seniors title last year after making up five strokes over the final five holes.
The three-time champion had no such worries this year after securing the title with a two-day score of 149 after carding an even-par 71 Sunday at Uniontown Country Club.
Butch Ruby, also a three-time seniors champion, made a final run with a 1-over 72 to pull into second place with 153.
“I had bogeys on Nos. 3 and 4,” said Jamison. “I have four birdies to get back to even. There were plenty of opportunities to shoot under par, but I just didn’t.
“I left a lot out there today.”
Jamison had a simple approach to the final round.
“I was just playing the course, knowing the advantage I had from the tee,” said Jamison.
Jamison acknowledged his game came around at the right time.
“I haven’t been playing that good until a couple of weeks ago,” said Jamison. “I’m happy with the round. I did what I had to do.”
Ruby opened with an 81 in Saturday’s round at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
“I had three birdies. I made a few mistakes here or there,” said Ruby.
Lee Schimansky slipped into third after shooting 76 in the final round for a two-round total of 156.
Chuck Latsnic (158), Bernie Roman (158), Darwin Stalnaker (159), and Pete Dzambo (159) rounded out the top six finishers.
JUNIOR DIVISION: Logan Voytish and defending champion Matt Karpeal are friends, so the banter back and forth in the final round was constant as Voytish tried to hold on for the juniors title.
Voytish, a junior at Uniontown, overcame a rough start to shoot 8-over 79 (39-40) on his home course for a three-day total of 238. Karpeal, who will be attending Waynesburg this fall, finished with a 78 for second place at 241.
Voytish had an eagle on No. 8 and birdies on Nos. 10 and 17, although he actually gave up his four-stroke lead before then.
“I had a bad hole, No. 5. My ball went out-of-bounds by a couple inches. That was a rough pill to swallow,” explained Voytish, who slipped behind Karpeal at that point. “But, I got it back on No. 6. I made a 15-footer for a killer par save.
“I reeled (Matt) back in. He gave me a run for the money.”
Voytish continued, adding, “To be honest, did I play how I wanted to play? No. But, at the same time, I’m happy, I’m excited I won. And, playing with Adena and Matt was fun.”
Uniontown graduate Adena Rugola was third with 251. Laurel Highlands graduate Megan Joyce (268), Connellsville’s Ethan Porrecca (279), and Jay Thompson (284) rounded out the younger field.
The high school golf season begins practice today with the first match on Thursday. Many of the local teams will be playing in the TriCADA Tournament on Friday, including Voytish and Uniontown.
“Yes, very much so,” replied Voytish when asked if the win would carry over into the season. “I’m happy. I’ve been working with my new clubs.
“I’m excited (for the TriCADA tournament), too. This win will help with the momentum into the season.”
FASHION PARADE: The shirts were a bit more colorful in Sunday’s final round, but none matched the bold statements made by Schimansky.
Schimansky donned patriot slacks with a red, white and blue flag wrapped around the legs.
John Lenkey was a bit more subtle with his animal theme. He closed the tournament with a shirt that featured cheetahs and cockatoos.
THE LEFT SIDE: Kevin Muehring was the lone senior left-hander, finishing with a two-day score of 163.
Porrecca (279) and Thompson (284) were joined by Jonathan Hanson (273) and (310) in the three-day tournament.
FAMILY AFFAIR: The Rugola sisters, Danae and Adena, grabbed the family title with a combined score of 491.
The Hansons, Jonathan and Matt, shot 509. The Goletz brothers, Scott and Justin, finished with 500.
The Joyces, Jim and Megan, shot 530.
NEXT UP: The 2023 championship will be played Aug. 4, 5 and 6.
