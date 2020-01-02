Sending a text while driving -- currently illegal in Pennsylvania -- could cost a bit more if a proposed bill passes.
The legislation, currently before the state House Transportation Committee, would up the current $50 fine to $200 to $400 for a first offense and $400 to $600 for a second offense. Those who still don’t get the message could be fined up to $800 for subsequent offenses, receive three points on their driver’s license and be subject to a 90-day license suspension.
Proposed by Rep. Steven Malagari, a Montgomery County Democrat, the bill aims to bring Pennsylvania in line with other states’ tiered systems for distracted driving offenses.
Local police, however, are skeptical that it will help.
Connellsville Police Cpl. Bryan Kendi said the impact of increased fines may be minimal.
First, he said, people will have to be educated of the law and what the new penalties are, as they may not know or care to know what’s on the books. And, cellphones are so prevalent in society that people will still do what they’re doing behind the wheel because they don’t know or don’t care about the danger involved.
“It’s so ingrained in people’s lives at this point,” Kendi said, adding that a crash or a close call while texting may be more likely to stop the illegal behavior.
In his memorandum for the bill, Malagari wrote, “As you read this, approximately 800,000 drivers are operating a vehicle while at the same time using a mobile device. These distracted drivers will claim the lives of over 3,000 individuals this year, which, on average, amounts to 9 deaths per day—all because a driver valued a text message or a social media post over safety.”
Texting and other forms of district driving like internet searches or reading emails have been banned in the state since 2012. The Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts, which tracks citations and charges filed across the state, reported the numbers have continued to rise.
The number of citations issued in Fayette County for texting while driving jumped from 13 in 2016 to 34 in 2017, according to the most recent AOPC data available.
Washington County’s jumped from 58 to 79 during that time, and Greene County’s went from eight to 11.
Statewide, the AOPC reported a 172% increase in all districted driving offenses, including texting.
Anyone on the roads knows the numbers are way higher than the number of issued citations represents, but Kendi said proving someone is texting behind the wheel can be both difficult and time-consuming for police to prove.
“If we see it and have no doubt about it, we’ll prosecute, but it’s tough to prove,” Kendi said.
If anything, Kendi said, advances in vehicles to make a more hands-free experience like the vehicle reading text messages and converting the driver’s spoken word to text could put a stop to the practice, but until that technology becomes a standard feature in all vehicles, he sees people continuing to text while driving to be an issue for a while.
“I don’t see the problem ending anytime soon,” Kendi said.
