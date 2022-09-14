Mon Frazier Daevon Burke long run

Rob Burchianti | Herald-Standard

Monessen’s Daevon Burke finds running room against Frazier during Friday night’s game at Commodore Stadium. Burke scored two touchdowns on returns in the Greyhounds’ 42-6 victory, going 99 yards with a kickoff and 67 yards with a punt.

 Rob Burchianti | Herald-Standard

Daevon Burke turned in a rare feat when he returned both a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns in Monessen’s 42-6 Week 2 victory at Frazier.

