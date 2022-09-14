Daevon Burke turned in a rare feat when he returned both a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns in Monessen’s 42-6 Week 2 victory at Frazier.
“Daevon is an explosive player,” Greyhounds coach Wade Brown said after his team’s first win of the season Friday night.
Still it was a bit of an unsatisfying performance when one considers Burke had four other touchdowns nullified by penalties.
“That’s a crazy thing,” Brown said of all the fluttering flags. “I’m not happy about it. If we expect to be really good going on in the season that’s not going to be acceptable. That’s not going to work.”
The two scores that did count helped propel Burke into the top 20 of the Herald-Standard Touchdown Club standings. The junior has 20 points on the season and is tied for 17th place. His kickoff runback went for 99 yards and his punt return was for 67 yards.
Mapletown’s Landan Stevenson remained in first place and increased his lead with a 29-point effort in the Maples’ 49-0 win at Avella. Stevenson had four touchdown runs and booted five extra points to up his overall total to 90.
Stevenson is on an amazing pace, averaging 30 points per game during the Maples’ 3-0 start, but he isn’t looking too far ahead.
“We’re going week by week, looking at everybody the same,” Stevenson said. “We’re just going out each game and playing fast and physical.”
Mount Pleasant’s Robbie Labuda and California’s Spencer Petrucci were the second-leading scorers of the week with 24 points apiece.
Labuda hit the total in an unconventional fashion with three touchdown runs and six extra points in the Vikings’ (2-1) eye-opening 50-28 win at McGuffey. Labuda maintained his second-place spot in the TD Club standings with 70 points.
Petrucci had three touchdown runs and one TD reception as the unbeaten Trojans (3-0) defeated Waynesburg Central, 60-7. He is alone in fourth place with 48 points behind third-place Colin Brady of West Greene who is at 54 points after long touchdown runs of 95 and 65 yards in the Pioneers’ 57-21 loss at Greensburg Central Catholic.
Petrucci is one of 10 different California players to score this year and one of three who have put up 30 or more points. Zach Geletei (two touchdown runs vs. the Raiders) and Jake Layhue (one TD run) have 30 points apiece and are tied with Beth-Center’s Ethan Varesko (one TD in a 48-22 loss at Fort Cherry) for ninth place.
Coach Ed Woods’ Trojans put seven different players in the scoring column in each of their first two games and had six different ones score in Week 2 as Aidan Lowden (interception return for a touchdown), Malachi Peak (TD run) and Christain Ross (six extra points) also got on the scoreboard.
Following Petrucci in the TD Club standings are Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher, Elizabeth Forward’s Zach Boyd and Bentworth’s Vitali Daniels who are tied for fifth place with 42 points.
Gallagher ran for two scores and threw for two others in the Mustangs’ (2-1) 37-7 win over Kiski. Boyd caught three touchdown pass from Zion White in a convincing 42-7 win at East Allegheny for the unbeaten Warriors (3-0).
Alone in eighth place with 32 points is Boyd’s teammate Johnny DiNapoli who had a pair of touchdown runs.
