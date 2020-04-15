A former county commissioner who died Wednesday was remembered by friends and colleagues as a kind-hearted man who was devoted to his family and Fayette County.
Vincent Zapotosky of Uniontown passed away in the early morning of April 15.
“I’m so heart-stricken to hear this news,” said state Rep. Pam Snyder, who worked alongside Zapotosky for eight years when they were aides to former U.S. Rep. Frank Mascara. “We were a close-knit group back then. Vince had a big heart.”
Prior to his election as a Fayette County commissioner, he was employed at the Douglas Education Center in Monessen, where he served as the director of administrative services and before that, he spent nearly a decade working on the staffs of former U.S. Rep. Austin J. Murphy and Mascara.
Snyder, D-Jefferson, said Zapotosky was a talented young man and full of compassion when it came to constituent service work.
“There was none like him,” she said.
Phil Michael, a board member with the Redevelopment Authority of Fayette County, said he knew Zapotosky as they grew up in the same area, but the men became friends when Zapotosky decided to run for county commissioner for the first time in 2003.
“He was a hard worker, he was full of energy,” Michael said. “He had a way of talking to people and getting people to believe in him.”
Michael recalled one of Zapotosky’s early campaigns for commissioner, an unsuccessful one, in which Michael was supposed to circulate nominating petitions on his friend’s behalf. Because Michael was out of town, he couldn’t, and left the petition in his office.
“Two years later after he lost, he was in my office at Goodwill. He found my petition in my door, and he went nuts,” Michael said, laughing.
He said they remained friends throughout Zapotosky’s two successful runs for commissioner. Michael said his friend opted not to seek a third term in office.
“He was a family man,” Michael said.
Born and raised in Masontown, Zapotosky coached high school football for seven years and participated in the Fayette County Baseball League for more than 20 years, playing for the Carmichaels Copperheads.
Snyder said she used to tease Zapotosky when he would come into work with a bad knee or an injury, telling him he was too old to keep playing, but continued to follow his passion for sports.
“He loved to play baseball and softball,” she said. “He talked a lot about his really good games and good times playing.”
Snyder said her heart goes out to Zapotosky’s wife and son, whom she said he adored and always talked about whenever they spoke.
“They were a really close family,” Snyder said. “He was also a really devoted son; he adored his mother and stepfather.”
Fayette County Commissioner Vincent Vicites served one term with Zapotosky, from 2008 to 2011, and called him a kind and compassionate person.
“He cared about Fayette County,” Vicites said, adding that his deepest sympathies go out to Zapotosky’s wife, son and the rest of his family. “He was a good man.”
Vicites said he worked well with Zapotosky, who brought his vast knowledge of the federal government to his county post.
Fayette County Clerk of Courts Tim Dye said he met Zapotosky when Zapotosky worked for Mascara. After Zapotosky got out of politics, and Dye was getting into politics, he said Zapotosky always had encouraging words for him and offered both his advice and support in Dye’s political pursuits.
“He liked to discuss politics,” Dye said, adding that Zapotosky always had a positive conversation with him.
Dye recalled Zapotosky as always being in good spirits.
“I do remember him contributing to a fundraiser at St. Therese and telling the person in charge that if he won to give it back to the church,” Dye said. “Rest in peace, Vince.”
Details of funeral arrangements have not been released.
