Rodney Gallagher has played on a big stage before, all across the country with his AAU basketball teams.
Still, there was one huge game the talented Laurel Highlands freshman always looked forward to participating in and he got his first chance on Wednesday night.
Gallagher scored a game-high 29 points, including eight in overtime, as the Mustangs defeated Uniontown, 62-54, inside a rocking, sold-out A.J. Everhart Memorial Gymnasium in the 113th meeting between the crosstown rivals.
Caleb Palumbo followed with 10 points and Tyvaughn Long added eight points and played a strong inside game for LH.
"I've been watching this game since I was in probably in about kindergarten or first grade, so I've been waiting for this moment all of my life," Gallagher said. "My first game playing against Uniontown I just wanted to make a statement and come out here and get a win in a huge environment."
Gallagher hit a pair of jump shots sandwiched around a steal that led to a layup by Palumbo to start the overtime and the Red Raiders never got closer than four after that.
Fans from each school had their moments to roar in a back-and-forth battle.
"The atmosphere here, it was terrific," Laurel Highlands coach Rick Hauger said.
Hauger felt slowing up the Red Raiders' potent offense helped spur the Mustangs on to victory.
"Offensively, Rodney was having a terrific night. I was just proud of the fact our kids really played some strong defense," Hauger said. "I thought our defense was key tonight. Tyvaughn Long was huge on the boards. Him and Keandre (Cook) did a really good job of being able to hang in there with four fouls in the fourth quarter. That was big.
"We were kind of moving our zone a little bit, trying to limit good opportunities because Uniontown can shoot the ball. They're just an outstanding team."
The Red Raiders (16-2), one of the top-ranked Class 4A teams in the WPIAL, jumped out to a 13-6 lead but Laurel Highlands fought back to within 13-12 by the end of the first quarter and tied it, 20-20, on Jayden Pratt's jump shot with 2:40 left in the first half. Jahmere Richardson answered with a 3-pointer for Uniontown and the Red Raiders went to the locker room with a 25-22 lead.
The Mustangs (12-6), a Class 5A team currently in third place in Section 1, began the third quarter on fire behind Gallagher, who assisted on Palumbo's 3-pointer, scored himself then came up with a steal that led to a jump shot by Cook for a 29-25 lead that forced Uniontown coach Rob Kezmarsky to call a timeout.
LH stayed in control the rest of the period and took a 42-37 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Palumbo hit another 3-pointer to give the Mustangs a 49-44 lead. The Red Raiders battled back, outscoring the visitors 6-1 over the final four minutes to tie it although foul-shooting woes cost them a chance to pull out the win in regulation.
Bryant Grady and Richardson both scored big baskets and had chances at three-point plays but missed the foul shot. DeShields pulled Uniontown even on a driving bucket with 55 seconds left, and Richardson then made a steal as LH tried to wait for the final shot, but he was fouled as he drove to the basket and missed both free throws.
The Mustangs again set up for a last shot but Uniontown's Ray Robinson alertly fouled Gallagher with 3.2 seconds left.
"We knew we had a foul to give, so they had to take the ball out again," Kezmarsky said.
With Robinson blanketing Gallagher, Cook tossed the ball to Timmy Smith who passed to Palumbo but his rushed 3-pointer was off the mark as time expired.
Hauger kept his troops up before the overtime began.
"When they first came over they were a little bit down that they didn't end it right then," Hauger said. "I just said it's a new ballgame. Keep doing what you're doing. We're doing OK. Just play together. We widened the floor a little bit."
"He saw that they were tired so we kept pushing the ball," Gallagher said.
The Red Raiders were playing their seventh game in 12 days.
"We played a lot of basketball in the last two weeks," Kezmarsky said. "Maybe we didn't have our same energy, but we showed a lot of character on the defensive end. LH kids made plays so it's a credit to them."
Uniontown threw a myriad of defenses at Gallagher, according to Kezmarsky.
"We changed some things up," Kezmarsky said. "We played a man-to-man against him, and then we went zone and then we ran and jumped a little bit and had some success. I thought Bubba (Robinson) did a great job, Jahmere did a great job. He made plays. He's a really good player with a better attitude."
DeShields led a balanced Uniontown scoring attack with 16 points despite an off shooting night. Richardson and Isaiah Melvin scored 12 points apiece and Grady added 10.
The Red Raiders converted only six of 17 foul shots in the game, including two of 10 after halftime, and missed their last seven.
"I'm sure in the future our kids will make them," Kezmarsky said. "They're great kids. They don't try to miss."
Both teams have their sights set beyond the regular season. Uniontown has already clinched a playoff spot, while Laurel Highlands needs one win in its final two section games to secure a berth.
"I think we put together a really good resume but we want to get to that 20-win plateau," Kezmarsky said. "I think out kids need some days off. The next two weeks we'll be back to our regular schedule so we're looking forward to that. These kids are veterans. Our goal is to shore things up in the next two weeks to prepare for the playoffs.
"I'm sure Laurel Highlands has bigger goals, and Uniontown has bigger goals than just this rivalry."
The loss broke a 14-game home winning streak for Uniontown, which last fell on its own floor on Feb. 12, 2018, also to Laurel Highlands.
The Red Raiders still lead the all-time series, 66-47. The two meet again in the regular-season finale for both teams at Laurel Highlands on Feb. 10.
