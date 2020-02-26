CHURCHILL — Thomas Jefferson had a 42-34 lead over Laurel Highlands with 3:50 remaining in Tuesday’s WPIAL Class 5A semifinal playoff game at Woodlands Hills High School.
The Jaguars didn’t score again … but the Mustangs sure did in rallying for a 44-42 victory in the Herald-Standard Game of the Week. LH advances to the WPIAL Championship Final for the first time since 1972.
Laurel Highlands (16-8) plays Mars (19-5) on Friday at the Petersen Events Center on the campus of the University of Pittsburgh. The tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m.
“That is almost my bedtime, but I’ll stay awake,” joked Laurel Highlands head coach Rick Hauger in reference to the start time on Friday. “There have been a lot of alumni reaching out and congratulating myself and many others with the program. It’s terrific to see that because it does remind me of those days when I was a high school kid and one year out of high school, and how electric it was this time of the year because Uniontown and Laurel Highlands had a good chance to do something in the playoffs.”
Tyvaughn Long started the Mustangs’ 10-0 run with two free throws, Tim Smith scored with a layup in transition and Rodney Gallagher hit a jumper with 1:52 left to cut the deficit to 42-40. Gallagher, a freshman, scored a game-high 20 points on eight field goals, and was 4 of 9 at the foul line.
“You almost know that Rodney is going to start to do something,” Hauger said. “He started getting aggressive.”
The Jaguars (16-8) called a timeout after Gallagher’s bucket and went into a delay on offense, but Laurel Highlands forced a turnover and Gallagher tied the game with 45 seconds remaining on a jumper.
“We were sluggish in the first half, but we had to calm down and we came back in the second half, and we are going to the Pete,” Gallagher said. “Their fans got on us pretty good, but we always face that on the road, so it is nothing new for us.”
Thomas Jefferson missed the front end of a one-and-one, Long got to the line with 18.1 seconds left and made 1 of 2 for a one-point lead. The Jaguars missed their next shot, Long grabbed the rebound and Smith made 1 of 2 at the line for the two-point advantage with 4.1 remaining, and Thomas Jefferson’s last-second desperation shot from half-court missed and the celebration was on for the Mustang faithful.
“I am just overwhelmed by all this,” Long said. “It’s amazing.”
“This feels great,” Smith said. “We are so excited to be able to play for a championship at the Pete.”
Laurel Highlands had a tough start on offense, and trailed, 21-8, at halftime after scoring three points in the first quarter and five in the second, but defense kept LH in the game.
The Jaguars benefited from strong outside shooting, as Shane Stump made two three-pointers for six of his 13, Noah Pierce added a shot from behind-the-arc for three of his 13, and Isaac McNeil and Ian Hansen connected on threes.
“If you are not shooting the ball well or whatever it is, defense has to keep you in the game,” Hauger said. “Thirteen points wasn’t the ideal situation, but obviously, we weren’t out of the game yet, and that was basically because of our defense, well, it was totally because of our defense. Our offense was obsolete, non-existent, whatever you want to say.”
The Mustangs came alive offensively in the third quarter and cut the deficit to three at 28-25 after Gallagher scored on a coast-to-coast layup with 3:26 left, and were down, 32-27, heading into the fourth.
“Once we went back to the locker room, we were kind of calm because we knew we had what it took to win once we started to play our game,” LH senior Keandre Cook said. “We appreciate all the fans coming out and cheering for us. We really feel like it is LH against the world when we go into these gyms with hostile fans.”
Laurel Highlands’ chances appeared bleak early in the fourth quarter, as Gallagher was called for his fourth foul with 7:30 left, but the freshman sensation stayed in the game and scored six points in the final frame.
“One time I asked him if he wanted a series off after a timeout, but he said he was good,” Hauger said. “We were going out on defense. Certainly, we let him know he had four fouls, but he has played enough basketball I feel like I can trust him.”
The Mustangs had defeated Thomas Jefferson, 76-63, on Dec. 10, but Hauger knew before tip-off that the rematch would be anything but easy.
“There was no way we thought anything like that,” Hauger said. “I knew it was going to be a terrific challenge. I just didn’t know it was going to be so lopsided in the first half. I felt it would be close all the way.
"Our guys showed tremendous heart and desire. That is going to help them in life because they are going to face bigger challenges in life than what they did tonight, and they showed resolve to get it done, and that is a beautiful thing to see.”
Laurel Highlands’ Nick Egnot came off the bench in the regular season, but has started in the playoffs after Caleb Palumbo was ruled ineligible to play in the postseason due to the transfer rule. Egnot scored four points and was glad to contribute in the historic triumph.
“I know my teammates got my back,” Egnot said.
LH assistant coach John Smith runs the Fayette’s Finest, which gives players an opportunity to compete during the offseason to improve their skills, and was happy to see all the hard work pay off for the Mustangs.
“Basketball is an all-year sport,” Smith said. “I have had all these kids all spring and summer long since they were in elementary school, and we parade them all over the country, and I think it makes a difference. We want to build the program. We also want to take our hat off to TJ.”
Hauger also wanted to recognize assistant coach Dierre Jenkins for his tireless efforts in helping the program. Jenkins played in two WPIAL Championship games for Uniontown in 2001 and ’02, with the Red Raiders winning in ’02.
“He (Jenkins) does a terrific job for us,” Hauger said.
Long scored nine points on three field goals and was 3 of 4 at the line. Cook scored eight on three field goals, including two three-pointers, and Smith scored three points.
“Timmy was on their point guard (Jake Pugh) who is a very good player, a good shooter, who takes the ball to the basket, and I remember him getting around Timmy one time,” Hauger said. “Nick was blocking it and clogging it up in there a little bit. Fortunately for us, Tyvaughn and Keandre started picking it up on the offensive end.”
The Jaguars and Mustangs had already qualified for the state tournament in reaching the semifinals.
