CANONSBURG — Uniontown overcame a slow start and appeared to be on the brink of the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals, but Blackhawk rallied from four down in the last 30 seconds of regulation to force overtime and upset the Red Raiders, 69-63, on Saturday at Canon-McMillan High School.
Uniontown (20-3) had a 54-50 lead and the ball, but the Cougars (13-10) forced a turnover and Ryan Heckarthorn cut the deficit to two on a layup.
The Red Raiders’ Ray Robinson made 1 of 2 at the foul line for a three-point advantage with 19.8 seconds remaining, but Heckarthorn made a three-pointer with three seconds left to send the game into overtime.
“The kid (Heckarthorn) made a tough shot with a hand in his face,” Uniontown coach Rob Kezmarsky said. “Our kids played hard, and you have to make foul shots and things like that to advance, but it doesn’t change what kind of character and how good of kids we have. They are wonderful kids, and I just wish we could have been playing Wednesday night, but it didn’t work out that way.”
Blackhawk opened the overtime session on an 8-0 run before Isaiah Melvin made a three-pointer with 52.7 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to five. The Cougars closed the game out at the foul line, as Heckathorn made 3 of 4 down the stretch.
Blackhawk plays top-seeded Highlands (20-3) on Wednesday in the semifinals. The site and time have not been determined.
Uniontown can still qualify for the state tournament, but the Cougars would have to win the District 7 title, as the PIAA takes five teams from the WPIAL in Class 4A.
Blackhawk used another 8-0 run to take a 12-4 lead with 3:55 remaining in the first quarter. Kezmarsky took a timeout and Red Raiders outscored the Cougars, 9-6, the rest of the period to trail, 18-13, heading into the second.
Uniontown cut the deficit to one several times in the second quarter, and had an 8-7 edge in the frame for a 25-21 Blackhawk advantage at halftime.
The Red Raiders took their first lead since the game was 4-2 when Melvin made a three-pointer for a 26-25 advantage early in the third after Bryant Grady scored inside. Jahmere Richardson’s layup in transition extended Uniontown’s lead to 28-25 with 6:11 left in the third and Cougars coach Brooks Roorback took a timeout.
“Our kids came out strong in the second half, but they (Blackhawk) are a good team that shoots the bell well and runs a good-pattern offense,” Kezmarsky said. “They are a senior-orientated team, too. We had them, but it didn’t go our way, but that’s sports. Sports is not always the fairy tale where everyone rides off into the sunset.”
The Red Raiders pushed their advantage to 45-37 on a putback by Billy DeShields, but James Darno answered with a putback of his own to cut the deficit to 45-39 after three. Blackhawk had a 16-10 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Uniontown’s senior starting five of DeShields, Grady, Melvin, Richardson and Robinson may have played their final high school game, but Kezmarsky is proud of the group that won back-to-back section titles, qualified for the quarterfinals three times and won two playoff games in their careers.
“Things didn’t go our way down the stretch, but no matter what, it doesn’t change what these kids have given to the program for three years,” Kezmarsky said. “We thank each one of them.”
DeShields scored a team-high 15 points on six field goals, and was 3 of 6 from the line. He is fifth on the program’s all-time scoring list with 1,317 points.
Grady added 13 on six field goals, and was 1 of 2 at the line. Richardson and Robinson scored 12 points apiece, with Richardson connecting on five field goals and two free throws and Robinson making four field goals (1 three-pointer) and was 3 of 4 at the line.
Melvin had nine points on two three-pointers, and was 3 for 4 at the line.
Heckathorn led the game in scoring with 17 points on five field goals (1 three-pointer) and made all six of his foul shots in overtime. Marco Bello added 14 for the Cougars and Darno 12.
Blackhawk’s Tyler Fedisin (13) and Ryan McClymonds (11) were in double figures.
