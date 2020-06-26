A 9-year-old South Union Township girl used a childhood summer tradition to help support her local volunteer fire department, with plans to continue her philanthropy to help an area animal shelter.
Hayden Hollowood set up a lemonade stand outside her Dixon Boulevard home on Father’s Day weekend, with the money raised going to supplies for the South Union Volunteer Fire Company.
“They save people,” she said, adding that she was inspired by her second-grade teacher at Hatfield Elementary School. The teacher, Michelle Gunnoe, has done random acts of kindness by delivering lunch to both the local police department and to the East End United Community Center in Uniontown.
Hayden’s mother and father, Ashley and Bill Hollowood, said they were proud of her efforts and wanted to support her in any way they could. Hayden’s grandfather even built the lemonade stand.
Ashley Hollowood said on Father’s Day, Hayden worked at the stand, selling glasses of lemonade for $1. She also sold homemade Rice Krispy treats and bags of chips.
“It went really well,” Ashley Hollowood said. “The people were very nice and kind.”
Hayden posted a sign next to the stand to let people know where the proceeds were going, and her customers responded.
“They were giving her big bills and told her to keep the change,” Ashley Hollowood said. “They were very generous.”
Hayden said her time behind the lemonade stand was fun. She said it was great to meet new people, and she was thankful that so many came to donate to a great cause.
In 1 hour and 15 minutes she had the stand open, Hayden raised $106, which she used to purchase 20 cases of water and four cases of Gatorade for the South Union department.
“It felt good to deliver the water and the Gatorade,” Hayden said.
“We were pretty excited about it,” said South Union Fire Chief Rick McCormick. “She was going out on her own and helping out a fire department, which are all struggling right now through this pandemic.”
Encouraged by the success of the first stand, Hayden has set her sights on holding another lemonade stand fundraiser, with donations to go to Fayette Friends of Animals. She’s donated to them in the past, and recently found out that they’re in need of canned cat food.
Hayden’s second lemonade sale is scheduled to take place Wednesday, July 8 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at 281 Dixon Boulevard in Uniontown.
