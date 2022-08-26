Putting together a high school football schedule in the WPIAL isn’t that daunting of a task. The WPIAL provides a conference slate which fills up most of the weeks and then each team’s assignment is to plug in the holes.
It takes a little more work for independent teams to construct a schedule but the three from Fayette County can at least turn to each other to set up some local clashes.
Brownsville joins Albert Gallatin (in its fourth year away from the WPIAL) and Uniontown (in its second year) as an independent for the 2022 season and has an eight-game schedule. The Colonials and Red Raiders each play 10 games.
The Falcons, under first-year head coach Skooter Roebuck, who also is Brownsville’s athletic director, play Uniontown twice this season and Albert Gallatin once. The Colonials and Red Raiders also play each other.
All three of the those independent squads open the season tonight with games against nearby rivals.
Uniontown travels across town to play Laurel Highlands, the Colonials host Connellsville and Brownsville entertains Bentworth at Redstone Field in Republic.
Other matchups between area teams are California at Frazier, Carmichaels at Waynesburg Central and Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold.
The rest of the slate tonight has Avella at Mapletown, Cameron (W.Va.) at West Greene, Chartiers-Houston at Jefferson-Morgan, Monessen at Washington, Southmoreland at McGuffey, Greensburg Central Catholic at Mount Pleasant and South Allegheny at Yough.
All are non-conference games that kick off at 7.
Beth-Center opens its season at Riverview on Saturday with a noon kickoff.
Belle Vernon and Charleroi play scrimmages today and open their season next Friday.
Roebuck was satisfied with an eight-game schedule for Brownsville.
“I thought eight was fine for our first year as an independent,” Roebuck said. “I’m absolutely happy to get five home games.
“AG and Uniontown were fairly easy since we’re both independent and we’re in a new cycle. It’s kind of like a no-brainer, we should all play each other I thought. Bentworth, for the last two-year cycle they were our second scrimmage and I just convinced them to play a Week 0 game instead. So that’s how we got the local teams on there.
“As for the rest, we’re just trying to schedule games we think we can be competitive in and build some interest in the program. That’s the goal.”
Roebuck admitted there were those against going to independent status, but said he and his coaching staff are on board with the decision.
“I think we’re OK with it and the coaching staff we have is OK with it,” Roebuck said. “It is going to be kind of strange not looking to at conference standings. But the purpose for going independent, like at Uniontown and AG, is to try to build up the program.”
In addition to Bentworth and home and away games against Uniontown, the Falcons also have home games against City League school Carrick, Berlin Brothersvalley and Meyersdale and road game against Shady Side (Ohio) and AG.
Uniontown coach Keith Jeffries believes playing nearby teams will ignite some local interest in the Red Raiders.
In addition to playing at LH and home and away against Brownsville, Uniontown also has two games, home and away, against Carrick and home games against the Colonials, Waynesburg Central and Valley with road games against Windber and Berlin Brothersvalley.
“When we’re playing the local teams we’ll pull a crowd and the travel’s not going to be bad,” said Jeffries, who squad played six games last year. “That was the one thing, we were in that triple-A section a few years ago and we were driving an hour and a half to two hours away. The kids were defeated before you even got there with the way the travel was and we had no fans at the game. It was just demoralizing to the kids.
“We’re hoping to have nice crowds when we play the local schools and I think we will. Brownsville and Carrick both wanted to play us twice, with a home and away, so we accommodated them. I don’t know that much about the rest of the teams we play except that they’re smaller schools, either double- or single-A. They were really looking for games.”
Jeffries is pleased with the direction his program is headed as he enters his second season.
“We want to make it a better experience for the kids and I think we’ve done that,” Jeffries said.
Both Uniontown and Brownsville have pointed to the Colonials when it comes to a blueprint as an independent. But while AG has a 10-game schedule for the first time in its fourth year since leaving the WPIAL, it only has three home games.
In addition to home games against Connellsville and Brownsville and the game at Uniontown, the Colonials also have road games against Carrick, Northern Garrett (Md.), Allegany (Md.), University (W.Va.) and Weir (W.Va.) and a home game against Spring Mills (W.Va.).
Albert Gallatin only plays three schools from Pennsylvania but Colonials coach Drew Dindl pointed out travel distances aren’t outrageous.
“Most of the road games aren’t that far away,” Dindl said. “Uniontown, University is right across the border in Morgantown, Allegany and Northern aren’t too, too far.
“But as far as home games, that’s how it works sometimes. You get these deals and figure you’re going to play a team for two years but then you don’t get a home and away out of them. When we don’t do those contracts and if they didn’t like how things worked out they drop you and try to find somebody else and then you’re left trying to find a replacement.
“Everybody wants home games. It just didn’t work out in our favor this year. But we’ll make due.”
Albert Gallatin is already lining up teams for its 2023 schedule.
“We have a deal with Laurel Highlands next year,” Dindl said. “We should have all four Fayette County schools, except for Frazier, next year. It’s good to have all those local teams on the schedule and still be able to play a few other teams that match up with you.
“As for our players and our fans, it seems like they’re excited to play those local teams. Now with Snapchat and Instagram they all know each other. I always enjoy the local matchups.”
As for scouting opponents, especially out-of-state teams, the Colonials have a handle on that, according to Dindl.
“We use that Hudl and stuff like that,” Dindl said. “Everybody’s pretty good with sharing a couple games, they give you the past two games and then you go from there. But, heck, we’ve been playing University for four years now and Spring Mills for three so we’re starting to get used to some of those teams.
“It is good to have a 10-game schedule. We’ve had some success playing as an independent but we lost a pretty big class of seniors last year so this will be a challenge for us. But our program is still in much better shape now than it was four years ago.”
