Benjamin Jackson and Jared Hartman both had record-setting seasons.
Jackson, a West Greene senior, obliterated the Herald-Standard Touchdown Club record with 302 points, led the WPIAL in rushing with a single-season record 3,079 yards, set a district regular-season record with 50 touchdowns and led the Pioneers to a conference title and a WPIAL playoff victory.
The Army recruit ended his career with 7,105 yards — third best in WPIAL history — and 7,105 and 102 touchdowns.
Hartman, a Belle Vernon senior, set the school record with 30 touchdown passes against just five interceptions for 1,792 yards. He completed an astounding 75.6% of his passes. Hartman bounced back from a severe injury that wrecked his junior season to help lead the Leopards to Heinz Field for the WPIAL Class 4A championship game.
Jackson and Hartman are the Herald-Standard All-Area Football Small School and Big School Players of the Year, respectively.
Matt Humbert led a Leps squad that ended up being among the best in the state with its lone two losses coming to PIAA champion Thomas Jefferson.
Humbert is the Big School Coach of the Year.
Brian Hanson stepped in as West Greene coach this year and guided the Pioneers to a second consecutive conference title, this one outright, and into the WPIAL semifinals after their first playoff win since 1993.
Hanson is the Small School Coach of the Year.
The complete Herald-Standard All-Area Football Team is listed below:
Big School Player of the Year
Jared Hartman, Belle Vernon
Small School Player of the Year
Benjamin Jackson, West Greene
Big School Coach of the Year
Matt Humbert, Belle Vernon
Small School
Coach of the Year
Brian Hanson, West Greene
All-Area Elite Status
Albert Gallatin: Tristan Robinson, Dylan Shea
Belle Vernon: Larry Callaway, Nolan Labuda, Cameron Guess, Cole Weightman
Bentworth: Owen Petrisek
Beth-Center: Devin Dingle
California: Malik Ramsey, Cochise Ryan, Sam Thomas
Carmichaels: Kevin Kelly
Charleroi: Brayden Mihalcin, Dominic Pellegrini
Connellsville: Ky’ron Craggette
Elizabeth Forward: Chase Whatton
Frazier: Kenny Fine
Jefferson-Morgan: Jonathan Wolfe
Laurel Highlands: Rodney Gallagher
Mapletown: Landan Stevenson
Mount Pleasant: Jake Johnson
Southmoreland: Colt Harper, Riley Comforti
Waynesburg Central: Trevor Stephenson
West Greene: Kolin Walker, Andrew Litton
Yough: Gamal Marballie
All-Area
Albert Gallatin: Malik Kirby, Kolby Varano, Caleb Lang, Braxton Turner, Dylan Thomas
Belle Vernon: Devin Whitlock, Hayden Baron, Max Bryer, Andrew Pacak, Anthony Evans, Hunter Ruokonen, Dakota Marion
Bentworth: Trent Cavanaugh, Trevor Richardson
Beth-Center: Kamden Studnicki, Dalton White, Ryan Lynch, Aiden Symcheck, Nick Martin, Andrew Bower
Brownsville: Tony Johnson, Patrick Shumar, Daniel Grant, Vandell Page, Leonard Harris, Ross Swords
California: Seth Terricha, Christian McKnley, Lucas Qualk, Jaedan Zuzak
Carmichaels: Trent Piper, Bailey Jones, Jonathan Lilley
Charleroi: Lorenzo Axton, Dyelan Edwards, Legend Davis, Joey Caruso, Alex Conrad, Darius Cooper, Ethan Codeluppi
Connellsville: Ahmad Hooper, Gage Gillott, Josh Maher
Elizabeth Forward: Evan Lewis, Ethan Cain, Nico Mrvos, Andrew Smith
Frazier: Cole Davis, Matthew Kordich, Robert Murphy, Aaron Panepinto
Jefferson-Morgan: Owen Maddich, Colt Fowler, Cole Jones
Laurel Highlands: Robbie Sleighter, Tyler Christopher, Aaron Huey, ShiNeill Thomas
Mapletown: Zach Greene, Chuck Lash
Monessen: Mark Mizerak, Marquell Smith, Jalen Brice, Isaiah Beltrm, Darius Stevenson
Mount Pleasant: Ian Fasano, Jake Fazekas, Nick Loughner
Ringgold: John Polefko, James Minnie, Clayton Roesnsteel
Southmoreland: Brandon Peterson, Zach Cernuto
Uniontown: Ken Toaisi, Torry Robinson, Braxton Swaney
Waynesburg Central: Darnell Johnson
West Greene: Brock Bedillion, Greg Staggers, Gavin Scott, Austin Crouse, Kevin Thompson, Corey Wise
Yough: C.J. Waldier, Russell Pytlak
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.