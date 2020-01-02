Benjamin Jackson and Jared Hartman both had record-setting seasons.

Jackson, a West Greene senior, obliterated the Herald-Standard Touchdown Club record with 302 points, led the WPIAL in rushing with a single-season record 3,079 yards, set a district regular-season record with 50 touchdowns and led the Pioneers to a conference title and a WPIAL playoff victory.

The Army recruit ended his career with 7,105 yards — third best in WPIAL history — and 7,105 and 102 touchdowns.

Hartman, a Belle Vernon senior, set the school record with 30 touchdown passes against just five interceptions for 1,792 yards. He completed an astounding 75.6% of his passes. Hartman bounced back from a severe injury that wrecked his junior season to help lead the Leopards to Heinz Field for the WPIAL Class 4A championship game.

Jackson and Hartman are the Herald-Standard All-Area Football Small School and Big School Players of the Year, respectively.

Matt Humbert led a Leps squad that ended up being among the best in the state with its lone two losses coming to PIAA champion Thomas Jefferson.

Humbert is the Big School Coach of the Year.

Brian Hanson stepped in as West Greene coach this year and guided the Pioneers to a second consecutive conference title, this one outright, and into the WPIAL semifinals after their first playoff win since 1993.

Hanson is the Small School Coach of the Year.

The complete Herald-Standard All-Area Football Team is listed below:

Big School Player of the Year

Jared Hartman, Belle Vernon

Small School Player of the Year

Benjamin Jackson, West Greene

Big School Coach of the Year

Matt Humbert, Belle Vernon

Small School

Coach of the Year

Brian Hanson, West Greene

All-Area Elite Status

Albert Gallatin: Tristan Robinson, Dylan Shea

Belle Vernon: Larry Callaway, Nolan Labuda, Cameron Guess, Cole Weightman

Bentworth: Owen Petrisek

Beth-Center: Devin Dingle

California: Malik Ramsey, Cochise Ryan, Sam Thomas

Carmichaels: Kevin Kelly

Charleroi: Brayden Mihalcin, Dominic Pellegrini

Connellsville: Ky’ron Craggette

Elizabeth Forward: Chase Whatton

Frazier: Kenny Fine

Jefferson-Morgan: Jonathan Wolfe

Laurel Highlands: Rodney Gallagher

Mapletown: Landan Stevenson

Mount Pleasant: Jake Johnson

Southmoreland: Colt Harper, Riley Comforti

Waynesburg Central: Trevor Stephenson

West Greene: Kolin Walker, Andrew Litton

Yough: Gamal Marballie

All-Area

Albert Gallatin: Malik Kirby, Kolby Varano, Caleb Lang, Braxton Turner, Dylan Thomas

Belle Vernon: Devin Whitlock, Hayden Baron, Max Bryer, Andrew Pacak, Anthony Evans, Hunter Ruokonen, Dakota Marion

Bentworth: Trent Cavanaugh, Trevor Richardson

Beth-Center: Kamden Studnicki, Dalton White, Ryan Lynch, Aiden Symcheck, Nick Martin, Andrew Bower

Brownsville: Tony Johnson, Patrick Shumar, Daniel Grant, Vandell Page, Leonard Harris, Ross Swords

California: Seth Terricha, Christian McKnley, Lucas Qualk, Jaedan Zuzak

Carmichaels: Trent Piper, Bailey Jones, Jonathan Lilley

Charleroi: Lorenzo Axton, Dyelan Edwards, Legend Davis, Joey Caruso, Alex Conrad, Darius Cooper, Ethan Codeluppi

Connellsville: Ahmad Hooper, Gage Gillott, Josh Maher

Elizabeth Forward: Evan Lewis, Ethan Cain, Nico Mrvos, Andrew Smith

Frazier: Cole Davis, Matthew Kordich, Robert Murphy, Aaron Panepinto

Jefferson-Morgan: Owen Maddich, Colt Fowler, Cole Jones

Laurel Highlands: Robbie Sleighter, Tyler Christopher, Aaron Huey, ShiNeill Thomas

Mapletown: Zach Greene, Chuck Lash

Monessen: Mark Mizerak, Marquell Smith, Jalen Brice, Isaiah Beltrm, Darius Stevenson

Mount Pleasant: Ian Fasano, Jake Fazekas, Nick Loughner

Ringgold: John Polefko, James Minnie, Clayton Roesnsteel

Southmoreland: Brandon Peterson, Zach Cernuto

Uniontown: Ken Toaisi, Torry Robinson, Braxton Swaney

Waynesburg Central: Darnell Johnson

West Greene: Brock Bedillion, Greg Staggers, Gavin Scott, Austin Crouse, Kevin Thompson, Corey Wise

Yough: C.J. Waldier, Russell Pytlak

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.