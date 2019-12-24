Santa had some extra help delivering packages this year.
A steady increase in online shopping means more presents are delivered each year by the U.S. Postal Service.
Parcels delivered by the Uniontown Post Office during the Christmas season increased 25%, while letters increased by 18% and flats, or large envelopes, increased by 27%, said Post Master Sara Cialone. The post office delivers mail for 64 smaller post offices.
Postal worker Jenna Stokes is the daughter of a retired letter carrier who worked for the post office for more than three decades. Stokes picked up her first route in Uniontown about three years ago. Since then, she has made many friends, both human and animal.
“You get very, very close because you see them every day,” she said.
She remembered one man on her route that died of cancer. Stokes went to his funeral, and delivered mail to his widow. Another person on the route learned Stokes was moving, and crocheted her a blanket as a housewarming gift.
Stokes took her 10-minute breaks every day with a woman on Millview Street, who would give her ice cream in the summer. Another person who lived at the top of a hill would leave a mini fridge outside with drinks, which was a welcome sight on hot days.
“That’s the nice thing about being a carrier is you meet so many people,” she said.
She has also made friends with some dogs, which she said is “one of the best parts” of the job. Sometimes she would come to work early and bring food and water for some that appeared neglected.
“It’s not easy. People think you’re just putting letters in a box,” she said.
Stokes earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, and her husband is a Connellsville police officer. While she does not directly use her degree for her job as a letter carrier, she witnessed some tense moments on her routes.
“There’s never a dull moment in the postal service,” she said.
She enjoys seeing customers receive mail or packages earlier than expected, especially around the holidays.
“They get so excited. You love to see that,” she said.
Stokes said the Christmas rush begins in mid-November, dies down the week of Christmas and increases again in January. The busiest week for the Uniontown Post Office was Dec. 9 to 16, Cialone said. She said boxes lined the building.
“You couldn’t even walk in here. It’s crazy,” she said.
The post office still delivers packages for Amazon, and receives about 2,000 Amazon packages every day, she said. She noted she did not step into a single store for her Christmas shopping.
“It’s evident more and more people are shopping online,” she said. “No organization is meant to handle this volume, but we make it.”
