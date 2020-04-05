Edward Stanley Discovich proudly held the shadow box displaying medals he recently discovered he had earned while serving with the Army during the Korean War.
“I never expected all these medals,’’ said Ed, 88, of North Union Township, referring to the Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Medal, Army Presidential Unit Medal, Korea Service Medal with a Bronze Star and United Nations Service Medal.
The Discovich family is happy to see Ed acknowledged, 66 years after his discharge.
“I was elated. I was proud of him that he did all that,’’ said his wife, Martha Mesaros Discovich.
Born in 1931, Ed grew up in Continental, South Union Township where he served as an altar boy at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church and enjoyed playing baseball – his father, Walter, played in the minor leagues.
After graduating from South Union Township High School in 1950, Ed moved to Cleveland where he worked for Chevrolet until he was drafted into the Army in 1952.
Ed became a member of the 24th Infantry Division, sent to Korea where he served at Pork Chop Hill and narrowly missed death when another battalion took the place of his.
“They got slaughtered,’’ said Ed.
Martha remarked, “His mother wrote to him every day while he was in the service and she prayed for him and that’s how he got saved.’’
Ed was honorably discharged as a corporal in 1954 and came home. He attended California University and became a draftsman. Ed worked for a few companies, retiring after 26 years from Allegheny Power where he never missed a day of work.
Ed and Martha, who met at a dance at Victory Inn in Uniontown, recently celebrated 62 years of marriage. They enjoy spending time with their family, daughters Arlene McCormick and Lisa Mercadante and grandchildren Christine Procratsky, Katie Clymer, Michael and Mario Mercadante, and great-grandchildren Sage and Poppy Pocratsky.
But as the couple became older, they decided to downsize two years ago from their Uniontown home to a new residence in North Union Township.
Going through their things during the move, they came across Ed’s Army jacket and discharge papers. They took the papers to Madonna Nicklow, who served as Fayette County Veterans Affairs director before her retirement in 2019, and had helped Ed for years.
“She said, ‘Hey, Ed, I never realized you have all these medals.’ He goes, ‘What medals?’’’ related Lisa.
No one in the Discovich family had realized Ed had earned these medals.
A lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Ed and his family are very patriotic. In fact, the couple decorated their home in red, white and blue and fly an American flag from the back porch.
But Ed never talked about his service.
“After the war, he came home and threw his duffel bag down and that was it,’’ said Martha. “He didn’t care anymore about it because he was done with service and that was it.’’
“I was surprised. All these years, I never knew anything. He never really talked about it. I knew he was in it but finding out all this was a great surprise,’’ said Lisa. “I’m proud of him.’’
With help from Nicklow, the family filled out paperwork for Ed to receive the medals that he had earned. Brian Bensen, a Marine veteran who succeeded Nicklow after her retirement, continued to help the family.
“Madonna gets a lot of this credit. And when she retired, Brian Bensen came along,’’ said Lisa, who invited Bensen to a ceremony at the Discovich home when the medals arrived in January.
Lisa said, “I wanted Brian to present to my dad because he never them presented.’’
Bensen put on his dress uniform to award the medals to Ed in a ceremony the family hosted at the Discovich house.
Lisa said of Bensen, “He felt that without people like my dad, he wouldn’t be where he is today, helping the veterans around this area. He’s a special person to do all this. Without him, I don’t think this would have been as nice as it’s been.’’
Bensen was happy to be there.
“Presenting those medals was another highlight of my career,’’ Bensen said in a release issued by Fayette County Public Relations Initiative. “It was truly my honor to help bring recognition to one of our country’s patriots.’’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.