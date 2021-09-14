BULLSKIN TWP. — The Connellsville girls put together a solid round of golf Monday afternoon for a 193-243 non-section victory over Southmoreland at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
Maddy Kinneer led the way for the Lady Falcons (5-3) with a 5-over 40.
The senior, who is also the starting goalie for the soccer team, qualified for the WPIAL Class AAA Championship last year, and looks to do so once again beginning with the Section 3-AAA qualifier at Murrysville Golf Course on Sept. 23.
“That’s the plan,” Kinneer said of advancing to the district final. “I walked into it last year. I’ll go play and see what happens.
“I can definitely play and keep up with everybody.”
Kinneer continued, adding, “There’s definitely more pressure, but I’m a senior. I’ll go play and have fun. I know I can do it.”
Kinneer said she’s played well at Murrysville, the home course of Gateway and Franklin Regional. The target score is 87.
“I think I’m okay, as long as I play the front nine and back nine the same. I’ve played the back both times and shot in the low 40s,” said Kinneer.
Paiton Ulery shot 45 and Gabby Miller broke 50 for the first time, finishing with 49 for the Lady Falcons. Abby Tikey closed out the scoring rounds with 53.
Maddie Johnson’s 62 was not used.
Sophia Price was the low golfer for the Lady Scots (1-4) with 53.
“It was pretty bad, in my opinion,” the junior said of her score. “It definitely needs improvement.
“I probably left 5, 10 shots out there. It varies every day. My putting was pretty good. My fairway shots were bad.”
Price will play the the Section 1-AA qualifier on Sept. 22 at Pleasant Valley, the Lady Scots’ home course. Geibel Catholic will serve as the host team.
Price said what she needs to do with the target score 89.
“I’ve improved on a lot of things from last year. My putting has changed. I’m trying different techniques,” said Price. “I need to break 50 and get into the 40s to make the qualifier.”
Rachel Wilson shot 59 for Southmoreland. Alexis Brooks (62) and Claire Lehman (69) rounded out the scoring. Belle Lint’s 70 was not used.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.