The legal battle between Uniontown officials and the Southwest Pennsylvania Railroad Company about who should be responsible for removing rail crossings has taken a new turn.
An evidentiary hearing is scheduled for March 17 on the railroad company’s application to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to approve the abolition of eight rail crossings with roadways in the city.
The latest sticking point is whether the scope of the application includes the train tracks which continue down the middle of Beeson Avenue or just the eight intersections identified by the railroad company in its application, which was submitted in April.
The company in April applied to PUC for approval to abolish eight rail at-grade crossings along the industrial track on East Penn, East Peter, East Main, East South, East Church, East Fayette and Dunbar streets as well as Pennsylvania Avenue.
The Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement, a prosecutorial body of the Pennsylvania Public Commission, has argued that the application includes the entire length of train track which runs down the middle of Beeson Avenue, not just those intersections.
The City of Uniontown and Fayette County filed a joint statement in support of the Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement’s motion.
Two administrative law judges on Jan. 14 subsequently required answers to the bureau’s motion within 10 days, and Southwest Pennsylvania Railroad Company accordingly responded Friday, contending that the application does not cover the tracks on Beeson Avenue.
The Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement has argued the train tracks which run the length of Beeson Avenue pose a safety hazard to both vehicular traffic and pedestrians.
The bureau stated that rough, damaged, unevenly paved surfaces and rail tracks protruding up from the roadway comprise a safety risk for drivers and interfere with pedestrians’ ability to cross the road.
“(A)llowing SWP to limit its application to the specific areas where the identified streets intersect with the train tracks will defeat the purpose of the Public Utility Code and its intention to maintain public safety,” wrote Kayla Rost, a prosecutor with the bureau.
The bureau noted a state statute addressing abolition of crossings that gives PUC “exclusive power to appropriate” and “to determine and prescribe, by regulation or order, the points at which, and the manner in which, such crossing may be constructed, altered, relocated, suspended or abolished, and the manner and conditions in or under which such crossings shall be maintained, operated, and protected to effectuate the prevention of accidents and the promotion of the safety of the public.”
Five of the crossings – East Penn, East Peter, East Main, East South and East Church streets – intersect with Beeson Avenue.
In its joint statement supporting the bureau’s motion, the City of Uniontown and Fayette County cited a Nov. 20, 2018 letter to legal counsel for the railroad company from a manager in PUC’s transportation division requesting that the railroad company make immediate repairs to alleviate the city’s safety concerns and file an application with PUC to abolish the associated crossings of the abandoned rail line.
“(T)he Commission’s letter was a directive to address the entirety of that railroad line and was not limited only to the 8 intersection crossings,” wrote City Solicitor Tim Witt. “Any other interpretation would ignore the serious safety concerns raised by the City regarding the non-intersection portions of the railroad line.”
In its Jan. 24 reply, Southwest Pennsylvania Railroad Company attorney Eric Hocky argued that the state statute cited by the bureau only addresses locations where the railroad and highway cross each other, not where tracks are located within a roadway.
“It is not clear that the tracks located in Beeson Avenue constitute a crossing and thus whether the (Public Utility) Commission has jurisdiction over those tracks,” Hocky wrote.
No timetable has been given for an order clarifying the scope of the application, but written direct testimony regarding the application is due Feb. 14, while written rebuttal testimony is due March 6, 11 days before the evidentiary hearing.
Hocky wrote in the railroad company’s reply filed Friday that if Beeson Avenue tracks were added to the application, the company believes there are water and potentially sanitary sewer and gas utilities located underneath Beeson that would have to be given an opportunity to participate in the proceeding.
“It appears that the utilities may be located within the right of way owned by the railroad, and that they were installed without the consent or permission of the railroad,” Hocky wrote. “Further, it appears that the utilities, and their installation within the railroad’s right of way, have contributed to the poor condition of the street.”
Hocky requested on the company’s behalf that the city be ordered to identify all utilities under Beeson Avenue, the bureau be ordered potentially affected utilities notice of the application, the current schedule for submission of written direct and rebuttal testimony each be extended 35 days after the supervising administrative law judges rule on the motion and the date for the evidentiary hearing be reset to at least 14 days after the submission of written rebuttal testimony.
Administrative Law Judge Mary D. Long was added as a judge in the case on Jan. 14, joining Administrative Law Judge Emily DeVoe.
The Office of Administrative Law Judge provides conflict resolution through independent administrative law judges who preside at formal hearings in contested matters before the PUC.
