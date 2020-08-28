The PIAA gave its approval for fall high school sports to proceed by a 25-5 vote last Friday afternoon, despite Gov. Tom Wolf’s recent recommendation that the season be pushed back into 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The PIAA vote doesn’t necessarily mean all local WPIAL schools will participate. The final choice will be up to each individual school.
All five Greene County schools have made their decision.
Carmichaels, Jefferson-Morgan, Mapletown, Waynesburg Central and West Greene will all be moving ahead with fall sports seasons.
“Mapletown started heat acclimation (Monday) to be followed with regular practices next week and a scrimmage next Saturday,” said Maples athletic director Linda Messich. “We’re cautiously optimistic about completing the revised schedule assigned by the WPIAL.”
Messich pointed out it will take all schools, not just Mapletown, working hard to make a safe environment for the athletes if the fall season is to be a success.
“We’re trying to be diligent in following the guidelines and we’re hopeful everybody else will be as well in order to let the kids participate as safely as possible,” Messich said.
West Greene gave the go-ahead, Carmichaels football coach Ron Gallagher said, “We are still operating,” and J-M football coach Aaron Giorgi said, “We are playing.”
Waynesburg coach Chad Coss said the Raiders were approved for fall sports as well, and expressed his gratitude to the PIAA and his school.
“I’m thankful that the PIAA and our school board directors have decided to allow student athletes to compete this fall,” said Coss, who felt depriving kids of the season would be detrimental to all grades. “Everyone says they feel bad for the seniors, which I agree with, but everyone loses a year, from freshmen to seniors, when sports are cancelled.
“These athletes work year-round to be able to compete for just a few weeks. If they would keep cancelling seasons, I’m not sure how many of them would still be willing to put in the extra work.”
According to reports, as of Monday Fayette County schools that had given the go-ahead to fall sports were Brownsville, Connellsville, Frazier and Laurel Highlands. Albert Gallatin held a school board meeting Tuesday night to determine whether or not it would join those four. Uniontown has already said it will not participate in fall sports.
The PIAA’s press release unveiled last Friday on fall sports follows:
“The PIAA Board of Directors voted this afternoon to permit fall sports to begin on Monday, August 24th, based on local school decisions. The Board agrees the decision to compete in athletics should be made locally allowing for each school entity to decide whether to proceed and which sports to sponsor. As the health and safety of students is paramount in moving forward with athletics, the Board believes that through each member schools’ adherence to their developed school health and safety plans and the PIAA Return to Competition guidelines sports can continue.
“The PIAA Board of Directors has heard the thousands of voices of student-athletes, parents, coaches, officials as well as community leaders that have contacted us. We remind those individuals who have strongly advocated for athletics that they must keep strict adherence to school health and safety plans. All individuals involved in interscholastic athletic communities have a role in the health and wellness of all participants.
“PIAA is committed to providing a season for all sports and all student-athletes in the upcoming school year and will continue to remain flexible. The PIAA Board also voted that based on local school decisions, the PIAA will monitor school participation in fall sports and may pursue alternate solutions, if needed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.