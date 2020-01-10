Ringgold has four of the top five scorers in the PIHL Class B Division and all four were selected to play in the annual all-star game to be held at Robert Morris University’s Island Sports Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, at noon.
The Class A game is at 2 p.m., with the Class AA game (4 p.m.) and Class AAA game (6 p.m.) to follow for a full day of local high school hockey action.
Each game features the selection of 24 forwards, 12 defensemen and six goaltenders.
The Rams’ Brad Bujdos is second in Class B scoring with 14 goals and 20 assists. Teammate Evan Eberlein trails by a point with 15 goals and 18 assists, and Ringgold’s Nathan Todd is not far behind with 19 goals and 13 assists.
Justin Day rounds out the Ringgold forwards selected for the game, sitting fifth in scoring with 26 points (7 goals, 19 assists).
Chad DeGroen is one of the six goalies selected to play. He’s 6-0 with a 2.98 goals against average and .866 save percentage.
Elizabeth Forward is back playing after a hiatus and the return has produced two all-stars.
The Warriors’ Michael Vasko leads Class B in scoring with 19 goals and 19 assists for 38 points. Teammate Tayte Donovan also was selected for the game and is seventh in scoring with 24 points (14 goals, 10 assists).
Connellsville had three players selected for the game. Forward Timmy Pisula is second on the Falcons in scoring with 13 points on five goals and eight assists in 11 games. Luke Wascak was the only player of the three teams selected as a defenseman. He’s third on the team with five goals and five assists.
The Falcons’ goalie Alex Mitchell joins DeGroen in the nets for Class B. Mitchell is 6-7 with a 3.47 goals against average and .866 save percentage.
Connellsville, Ringgold and Elizabeth Forward all play in the South Division. Ringgold currently leads the South with 22 points (11-0-0-0). Elizabeth Forward (6-4-0-1) is third with 13 points, just ahead of Connellsville (6-7-0-0) with 12 points.
