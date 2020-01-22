Local school officials lauded the decision to increase the smoking age from 18 to 21 as a measure that will keep young people from picking up the habit.
A federal law that banned the sale of tobacco, including vaping products, to anyone under 21 went into effect late last month.
The measure was the culmination of a long battle for students from Chestnut Ridge Christian Academy in Uniontown, who have lobbied to increase the smoking age for several years as part of the statewide Tobacco Resistance Unit.
“A (former) teacher, Mr. [Jim] Barnes, was really involved with it. He promoted students against smoking, drugs and alcohol and served as a liaison for them,” said Principal Mirelle Spector.
Eleven students attended Day at the Capitol May 7 to voice their opinions on the legal age to buy cigarettes and other tobacco products.
“I think any way we can help younger kids or even those who may be of legal smoking age to not fall into that addiction for health reasons and so many other reasons, it’s a great thing,” she said.
She noted the increased smoking age may reduce the number of young people who experiment with tobacco products and become addicted.
“If people want to do something bad enough, they will, but it will definitely make it more difficult to experiment with it,” she said. “Something you try when you’re young can become a lifelong addiction.”
Laurel Highlands School District Superintendent Dr. Jesse Wallace also said he thinks the law will prevent some people from becoming addicted to nicotine.
“My general feeling is that anything that is going to increase the health of our students and the population at large is a good thing,” he said.
He noted far more young people have been smoking e-cigarettes instead of traditional cigarettes in recent years. Unlike smoking traditional cigarettes, vaping leaves no smell, and vape pens can be easier to hide.
“The vaping allure is based on the misconception that it’s healthier,” he said.
He referenced recent deaths attributed to vaping and products sold on the black market. One person in Pennsylvania died from vaping-related injuries in 2019, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Nationwide, 55 vaping-related deaths were reported, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But Wallace said families need to work together to educate children about the risks and dangers of smoking and other addictions.
“The law can only go so far,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.