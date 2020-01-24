One of Uniontown’s longest-running businesses is still going, even if one of its well-known staples is gone.
O.C. Cluss Lumber Company, founded in Uniontown in 1918, closed its lumber and building material supply yard at the end of 2019.
“It’s kind of a shame. It’s a melancholy feeling,” president and CEO Chris Cluss said. “But it’s a business decision that had to be made.”
And it had to be made, Cluss said, because of devastating flooding that caused lost inventory and cleanup costs in excess of $100,000 each of the past three years.
The supply yard was next to Redstone Creek, whose banks have overflowed with increasing frequency. The company carries flood insurance, but it doesn’t cover supply yard inventory.
“The floods have really hurt us,” Cluss said.
But O.C. Cluss Lumber Company’s corporate headquarters, building materials showroom and professional installation services remain on Pennsylvania Avenue, across the road from where the supply yard had been. Fox/Cluss Glass Company is still headquartered in North Union Township.
Cluss said the Uniontown supply yard comprised only 5% of the company’s business, and the company’s lumber and building supply distribution yards in Greensburg, Fairmont, West Virginia, and Oakland, Maryland, and a reload facility in Pittsburgh are still operating. Three employees dedicated to the Uniontown supply yard were offered jobs at other company locations, Cluss said.
His grandfather, Otto Charles Cluss, founded the company in Uniontown in 1918. Chris started helping out in 1969, and he and his brother Michael are partners today.
“I’m a Uniontown boy, and we’re still committed to Fayette County,” Cluss said.
The company sold its 18,000-plus-square-foot warehouse next to its showroom to South Union Township in 2018. The township has planned to convert it into an indoor sports complex.
Cluss remembers Uniontown business leaders dredging Redstone Creek after Tropical Storm Agnes walloped the city in 1972. He’s felt the pain brought by flooding not just as a business owner but as a board member of the Uniontown Public Library, which has also been slammed by floodwaters in recent years.
“There’s no end in sight to it,” Cluss said.
There was an overnight flood in June 2016 that local officials and business owners called the worst flood in the city that they could remember. Redstone Creek flooding prompted a state of emergency in the city in July 2017, leaving parts of 11 different city streets closed. The following July, heavy rainfall resulted in several vehicles being stranded and subsequent evacuations near CVS along Pittsburgh Road in Uniontown as well as flooding along Morgantown Street near Ben Franklin School.
And rainfall amounts easily exceeded four inches in the hardest-hit areas in and around the city on a Sunday evening in July, resulting in more flooded basements, more disabled vehicles, more trees down and more emergency rescues for a community growing accustomed to being ravaged by floodwaters.
In October, City Engineer John Over gave an update on flood mitigation efforts being led by the city’s engineering firm, K2 Engineering, at a forum at City Hall. Over noted that although the state Department of Environmental Protection has discouraged dredging, it’s still likely to be one of the mitigation proposals resulting from a Hydrologic Engineering Center River Analysis System (HEC-RAS) study that Over estimated would be completed by March.
Redstone Creek and Coal Lick Run were last dredged in 1972, Over said, noting that DEP doesn’t want to see dredging as a “first solution.”
“With all the environmental rules and the bureaucrats, they can’t get it done,” Cluss said.
“(D)redging can often cause more flooding downstream, accelerated erosion and disruption of aquatic habitats,” said Lauren Fraley, DEP community relations coordinator.
But flooding mitigation frustrations aren’t going to get in the way of O.C. Cluss Lumber Company forging ahead in its second century of business in Uniontown.
The business is different now, consisting much more of contractor sales and less of retail than it did before the big-box home improvement chain stores came to town.
But the small lumber yard that O.C. Cluss founded in 1918 flourished into a family business well-equipped to navigate both changing markets and raging floods.
From its countertop store to its kitchen selections, the company’s Uniontown showroom is still full of new beginnings. Cluss takes heart in the fact that it, like the rest of his business, hasn’t gone anywhere.
“I’m buoyed by the fact that we’re going to be here,” Cluss said.
