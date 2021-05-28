Former Mapletown High School and West Virginia University athletic standout John Billetz is modest to a fault.
“I’m not that good,” Billetz said. “Somebody upstairs has helped me along the way.”
Billetz was a three-sport stalwart at Mapletown in the late 1960s, excelling in football, basketball and baseball. He started developing his athletic skills at an early age.
“I started in Little League,” Billetz said. “Of course back then we didn’t have a lot. All we had was Little League baseball, there wasn’t any junior tackle football when I was growing up. I remember an old coach by the name of Johnny Lesner would open up the gym on Saturday, the old gym at Mapletown High School with the balcony that ran around the top. A bunch of local kids would go in there and practice basketball.
“Those were really the only two things we had, but back in those days you didn’t have X-Boxes and the Internet. We always carried ball gloves around and bats and basketballs and footballs and whatever season it was we all got together as kids and played on our own.”
Billetz was part of some very competitive football squads at Mapletown. In 1966 playing quarterback and defensive back the Maples were 3-5. In 1967 they finished 6-3-1 and in 1968 they posted the only undefeated season in school history with a record of 8-0.
“The 1968 season was fantastic,” Billetz recalled. “It was just one of those memorable seasons that you always hope that you can have. We had a great coach in Fred Answine and a good bunch of players like Joe Caldwell, Jay Donley and Joe Hardy, just to name a few. A lot of good players, a lot of dedicated players to the game.”
Mapletown was under Don Wilson when Billetz was a sophomore in 1966. Answine became head coach in 1967 and things started to change for the Maples.
“After our junior year we thought we had something pretty special going on,” Billetz said. “We bought into to coach Answine’s system and what he was trying to teach. We played Chartiers-Houston for the Washington Greene County Class B championship in 1967 and lost 10-0. But we kind of had a feeling that we had something special if we all worked hard.”
The Maples went 8-0 in 1969, but did not play in the WPIAL playoffs.
“They had the Gardner Points system and we didn’t accumulate enough points,” Billetz lamented.
Billetz has great respect for his old mentor Answine.
“Fred was a tremendous coach,” Billetz said. “You can’t say enough about him. Back in 2018 we had our 50 year reunion as the only undefeated team in Mapletown history and I got a chance to see coach Answine and it was pretty emotional to see all those guys and him. That was a special night.”
Billetz also had a great basketball career at Mapletown playing under Bill Novak and the legendary Buddy Quertinmont. Novak coached Billetz in 1966-67 and 1967-68 when the Maples went 9-13 and 7-14. Billetz pumped in 221 points as a sophomore and 383 points as a junior as he formed a potent duo with sophomore Bob Clites who scored 292 points.
In 1968-69, the first year under Quertinmont, Mapletown had a record of 21-2 with losses to Bentworth, 80-64, and Frazier in the WPIAL playoffs, 62-40. Frazier went on to capture the WPIAL championship. That season Billetz tallied 447 points and Clites tallied 330 points.
“Coach Quertinmont came in and stressed defense and fundamentals,” Billetz said. “He was a tough nut, but he got the most out of all of us.”
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Billetz has fond memories of the one–two punch he formed with Clites.
“Clites was a year younger than me and Bobby was definitely a better basketball player than me,” Billetz said. “He was a heck of a player. We didn’t play with a three-point shot. There is no telling what our totals might have been with a three-point line.
“Losing to Frazier was tough. But that was new for us. Here’s a bunch of kids from the coal fields of Pennsylvania and a small high school. We’re loading the bus up and driving to the Pitt Field House to play a playoff game and we were a little starstruck. Frazier was a very good basketball team.”
Billetz also excelled on the baseball diamond as a shortstop and pitcher.
“We were average in baseball, maybe a little better than .500,” Billetz recalled. “We played hard. Answine coached the baseball team. Clites was a tremendous pitcher, he was a tremendous athlete.
“I was an American Legion All Star in baseball. I played for Point Marion.”
When Billetz graduated from Mapletown in 1969 he was destined to play college football, but he had some interest in basketball.
“I had some schools send letters for basketball,” Billetz explained. “I wound up at West Virginia on a football scholarship. Coach Quertinmont had a lot to do with that. I also had a full ride to Wyoming. That is where coach Answine went.”
At WVU Billetz played freshman football in 1969 and then was on Bobby Bowden coached teams that went 8-3 in 1970, 7-4 in 1971 and 8-4 in 1972.
“I played some defensive back and then they switched me to wide receiver as a sophomore,” Billetz said.
He had nine receptions for 108 yards in 1970.
“Two guys by the name of Danny Buggs and Marshall Mills moved in and they could run a lot faster than 4.8 so they moved me to strong safety.”
Billetz returned punts for the Mountaineers and had two career interceptions. He has fond memories of playing for coach Bowden.
“We played hard and we were very competitive,” Billetz said. “It was a lot of fun playing for coach Bowden. He was a tremendous man, a great coach. He was a players coach.”
After his playing days at WVU, Billetz was a grad assistant for one year at WVU working on his Masters in School Administration. A former WVU assistant coach, Pete Adrian, was at Idaho State and he became a grad assistant there coaching wide receivers. He was there two seasons.
“I fell in love with the west. I loved to hunt and fish and I fell in love with a girl,” Billetz said. “I stayed in Idaho and took a teaching job.”
Billetz took his first job teaching and coaching at Gooding High School in 1976. Over his career as a teacher, coach and administrator, he took three schools (Burley, Minico and Post Falls) to their first state football playoff game and was a four-time District IV Coach of the Year.
He was the president of the Fourth District Board of Control as well as a member of the IHSAA Board of Directors. He also served on four committees — records, football rules, coaches’ education, and network — for the NFHS. Billetz ended his career with an eight-year tenure as the Executive Director of the Idaho High School Activities Association. Billetz retired in 2014.
He was inducted into the IHSAA Hall of Fame in 2015.
Billetz, 70, lives in Idaho with his wife of 44 years Julie. They have three children, Konrad, Megan and Nichole. They have four grandchildren.
“I look back and I don’t have any regrets whatsoever. It’s been fantastic.” Billetz said.
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Sunday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
