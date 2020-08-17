A 76-year-old woman was rescued Monday morning following a 12-hour search in the Ferncliff Peninsula of Ohiopyle, officials said.
“She was uninjured and in really good condition,” said John Kaminsky, Ohiopyle State Park Chief of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “It can’t get any better than that.”
The Jeannette woman was hiking in the late evening with her daughter Sunday, and decided to turn back alone and return to their vehicle. She was following the trail when she slipped in the darkness and went down an embankment along the river.
“At some point, near the shoreline, she decided to hunker down under the canopy,” Kaminsky said.
She saw helicopters involved in the search, but decided not to get too close to the water in the dark to flag them down.
“She was smart enough to stay, with it being dark like that, and not get too close to the water. At this point, it was a better decision, because she’s all well,” Kaminsky said.
About about 8:30 a.m., a member of the Ohiopyle River Rescue team spotted the woman along the shoreline and took her in a kayak to the opposite embankment.
Park rangers were also assisted by the Fayette County sheriff’s office, Ohiopyle-Stewart Volunteer Fire Department and Ohiopyle State Park staff.
