“This is - ‘Follow me, follow me, follow me.’ Left, right, upstairs, basement, ‘Show me your basement.’ That’s a good question - ‘Where’s your bedroom?’ You would want to know ‘Is the baby in the bedroom?’’’
Cindy Hanzes, of Connellsville, demonstrated words in American Sign Language to firefighters attending a special class at the Morrell Volunteer Fire Company. Many of the words could apply to firefighters finding themselves in emergency situations involving people who are deaf or hard of hearing.
The firefighters paid close attention, carefully shaping their fingers in imitation as they learned.
Hanzes, a certified employment support professional for Blind and Vision Rehabilitation Services of Pittsburgh, became the teacher for this five-week class under arrangements made by Hear Fayette, a center for hearing loss assistance and community education, which operates under St. Vincent de Paul Society in Uniontown.
Hear Fayette set up the class after Morrell Fire Chief Doug Grimm Jr. and treasurer Jennifer Helms reached out to the organization to request help.
Grimm, of Dunbar Township, explained, “We had three incidents in 2019 that we weren’t able to communicate with people. Two were emergencies and one was a fire prevention program. We felt it was something that we should at least learn some basics.’’
About 10 attended the classes, including Bill Lowery, an EMT firefighter with the Uniontown Fire Department.
“I’ve always wanted to do sign, and I always felt as a first responder, I should learn it,’’ said Lowery.
The classes included words and phrases firefighters would need to know on site in an emergency.
But Hanzes also emphasized learning the alphabet so the firefighters could spell out words if they don’t know or remember specific words or phrases.
“Make sure you’re studying the alphabet,’’ said Hanzes. “Practice when you’re together.’’
This particular night, Maria Fetock, director of operations for St. Vincent de Paul in Uniontown, visited the firefighters, signing hello and staying to study alongside them.
“I want to commend you for your willingness to do this. I think it’s fabulous you saw that need and are willing to go one step further,’’ said Fetock, also telling firefighters how the Uniontown and Connellsville branches of St. Vincent de Paul can help people they meet who might be in need.
During the class, Hanzes reviewed previous work and taught new words, including “I don’t understand’’ and “I’m a hearing person,’’ as well as “Where?’’ “Who?’’ and “Why?’’
“You guys are catching on,’’ she exclaimed. “I love it!’’
Hanzes carried on conversations with the firefighters, directing them to ask her questions in sign that she would answer in sign.
She had the firefighters play a game with one signing a three-letter word to another, who must then use the last letter to start a new three-letter word to another firefighter. The firefighters thought carefully before signing and deciphering words, many times repeating a word until it was figured out as Hanzes offered guidance.
There was laughter along with the lessons but the firefighters took the work seriously.
“I think it’s really good. It’ll help us in assisting people,’’ said Evan Hair, of Dunbar, a junior firefighter.
“It’s enjoyable. I’m learning a lot,’’ said firefighter Aaron Breakiron, of Dunbar.
Michael Koontz of Dunbar Township agreed: “It’s pretty good. I’m learning.’’
The class is helping the firefighters feel more assured.
“It’s been going pretty good. I think everybody’s picking up on most everything,’’ said Grimm. “I’m very pleased with the way the class is going. She’s very knowledgeable and educating us pretty well.’’
“Before I would have been nervous if I had to communicate with someone who is deaf,’’ said Lowery. “Now I feel more confident about it.’’
