NORTH HUNTINGDON -- The pressure was on and the situation looked dire for Laurel Highlands.
Penn Hills had just tied the score at 60-60 on Ed Daniels' 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in Friday night's WPIAL Class 5A boys basketball quarterfinal game, and now LH star freshman Rodney Gallagher was in a trap as coach Rick Hauger frantically tried to call a timeout.
The packed house was so loud at Norwin High School that no one heard, nor saw, the Mustang coach's request.
No matter. Hauger's players kept their cool and came through.
Gallagher escaped the trap, the ball eventually found its way to Keandre Cook and for the second time in as many games the senior delivered in the clutch as he hit a driving bank shot in traffic with three seconds left to give the Mustangs a thrilling 62-60 victory over the top-seeded Indians.
"We handled pressure pretty well all season," said Cook, whose late steal and layup sealed the Mustangs' first-round win over Hampton. "We had some big games so we were ready for this."
Now Laurel Highlands (15-8) can get ready for its first appearance in the WPIAL semifinals since 1972 on Tuesday, and it has also qualified for the PIAA tournament for the first time since 2006.
The eighth-seeded Mustangs will play fourth-seeded Thomas Jefferson at a site and time to be determined.
"We're only one game from the Pete now," said Gallagher, referring to the Petersen Events Center, the site for the WPIAL championship games.
Gallagher was spectacular at times with daring dashes to the basket and scored a game-high 20 points that included two 3-pointers and an 8-for-11 performance from the foul line.
Tyvaughn Long, who played an outstanding game inside for LH, followed with 18 points along with five blocked shots, and Cook added 11 with a pair of 3-pointers. Nick Egnot played another solid game starting in place of Caleb Palumbo, who is ineligible for the postseason due to a transfer ruling, and contributed eight points.
The game was close and hard fought throughout with Laurel Highlands taking a 42-39 lead into the fourth quarter and quickly expanding it to 46-39 on a basket by Long and Cook's steal and layup, forcing Penn Hills coach Dan DeRose to call a timeout.
The Indians (18-5) fought their way back and tied it, 53-53, on Kyree Mitchell's steal and layup, this time prompting Hauger to use a timeout with 3:34 left.
The Mustangs responded as Cook hit Nick Egnot with a long pass for a layup and Gallagher drained a clutch 3-pointer to put LH up 58-53 with 2:21 left. Gallagher offset a basket by Daniels by sinking both ends of a one-and-one with 43 seconds left.
Eddie McKissick scored for Penn Hills and Gallagher then missed the front end of a one-and-one. DeRose called a timeout with 28 seconds left and Daniels made his tying 3-pointer to the delight of the Indian fans on hand.
"Rod was on him pretty good," Hauger said. "That was a pretty good shot."
Gallagher dribbled the ball near midcourt when he encountered the trap.
"I was calling a timeout," Hauger admitted. "Thank goodness they didn't hear me.
"It was just at that moment when it looked to me like they were going to have a really good trap on Rod, we had the timeouts available, so I was going to take one, but once we beat the double-team, you've got to play."
Gallagher tossed the ball sideways to Cook who leaped and whipped the ball across midcourt to Long, who gave it to Timmy Smith, who passed back to Cook for his game-winning shot that caused the Mustang fans to erupt.
"I saw an opportunity to drive and I just took it strong, hoping for a foul at least, and banked it in," Cook said.
With no timeouts left, Penn Hills hurried the ball in but time ran out before a long heave hit off the rim and LH had the dramatic victory.
Gallagher said the final seconds were a blur.
"I wasn't thinking anything, really, after they made the three," he said. "We were just in the moment. It was crazy, and Keandre came through. He believed in himself and got us the win."
"This group is resilient," Hauger said. "These guys deserve it. They're good kids."
Wes Kropp led the Indians with 19 points while Kyree Mitchell, DeAndre Mitchell and Daniels each had 10.
Laurel Highlands led 11-10, 29-28 and 42-39 at the breaks. The first three quarters included 11 lead changes and six ties, but the Mustangs never trailed in the final frame.
It was the third meeting between the Section 1 rivals. Penn Hills won at LH, 74-71 in double overtime, on Dec. 20 and Laurel Highlands won on the Indians' court, 67-59, on Jan. 20.
This will be the Mustangs' second meeting with Thomas Jefferson. LH won, 76-63, at TJ on Dec. 10.
