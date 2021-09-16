There’s a new leader atop the Herald-Standard Touchdown Club standings after Week Two which also featured a breakthrough game from one of last year’s top scorers.
Carmichaels’ Michael Stewart held the top spot the first two weeks of the season but was limited to two extra point in the Mikes’ 27-20 loss to Fort Cherry and slipped down into second place with 50 points this season.
Surging into first place is Mapletown’s Landan Stevenson who scored two touchdowns and kicked an extra point in the Maples’ loss 44-15 loss to Chartiers-Houston.
Stevenson’s 13 points gives him 51. The junior has never finished outside the top five in the Touchdown Club standings.
Sitting in third with 47 points is Mount Pleasant’s Robbie Labuda who scored the Vikings’ lone TD in a 34-6 loss to Greensburg Salem.
Tied for fourth are Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock and Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher both with 42 points.
Whitlock ran for 209 yards and three touchdowns as the Class 4A Leopards upended Penn-Trafford, the top-ranked team in Class 5A, 27-7.
Gallagher rushed for 64 yards on just two carries, both for touchdowns, and threw for three more scores as the Mustangs rolled past host Brownsville, 65-0.
The top scorer in Week Two was West Greene’s Corey Wise who contributed three touchdowns and a two-point conversion run for 20 points while rushing for 217 yards in the Pioneers’ 38-30 victory at Beth-Center.
Wise finished 13th in the TD Club last year but hadn’t cracked the scoreboard in West Greene’s first two games, both losses. Friday’s game jumped him up into a tie for 17th place.
“It was really good to see the old Corey Wise,” Pioneers coach Brian Hanson said. “He’s been battling some nagging injuries and he got pretty big in the offseason. He’s been getting into shape. He was close to 240 pounds when camp started so it’s been a process for him getting his legs underneath him.
“He ran the ball against Beth-Center, like I saw him run the ball when he was a 10th-grader. Having him and Wes Whipkey playing at the level we expect them to play at is what got us over the hump in that game.”
Whipkey, West Greene’s quarterback, missed his team’s 20-0 loss against Burgettstown in Week One.
“Wes got hurt late in the week before the Burgettstown game and that threw a wrench into our plans offensively,” Hanson said. “We didn’t do a good enough coaching job for not having Wes for the game. Nathan Orndoff quarterbacked the first half and then our JV quarterback Lane Allison quarterbacked the second half.”
Allison is a freshman.
“Wes is good to go now,” Hanson said. “He played against Beth-Center and had a really nice game.”
Tied for sixth place in the Touchdown Club standings are Carmichaels’ Trenton Carter and Southmoreland’s Anthony Govern with 36 points.
The only other three-touchdown game among local players last week besides Wise and Whitlcock came from California’s Damani Stafford in the Trojans’ 49-7 victory at Waynesburg Central.
Stafford, Southmoreland’s Isaac Trout and Waynesburg’s Breydon Woods, each tied for eighth with 30 points, round out the top 10.
Laurel Highlands and California were two of three local teams to top the 40-point mark last Friday. The third was, surprisingly, Uniontown in its 41-6 victory over Carrick at Bill Power Stadium, which snapped the program’s losing streak at 35 games. Cameron Jackson and Braxton Swaney led the way for the Red Raiders with two touchdowns apiece.
There were three returns for touchdowns in Week Two, the longest of which was by Albert Gallatin’s Bruno Fabrycki who took a punt back 88 yards in the Colonials’ 33-13 win over Northern Garrett (Md.).
California’s Addison Panepinto returned a fumble 24 yards for a score and also had an 8-yard touchdown run against the Raiders. Beth-Center’s Ryan Bittner picked up a blocked punt and ran it in from the West Greene 2-yard line for a TD.
While it wasn’t a return, Laurel Highlands’ Daniel Carney recovered a Brownsville fumble in the end zone for a defensive score.
There was one field goal in Week Two. West Greene’s Kevin Thompson boomed a 45-yarder through the uprights against the Bulldogs. It was the longest field goal by an area kicker in three years and came at the perfect time for the Pioneers.
“We were down 16-15 late in the first half and we drove it down the field with just great execution to set that up,” Hanson said. “We’ve seen Kevin do that before in practice so it wasn’t a shock that he knocked it through. It really got the team fired up going into halftime.
“That’s a nice thing, to know you have that capability with a great kicker like that.”
See Herald-Standard Touchdown Club standings on B2.
