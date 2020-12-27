This column is not meant to be a recipe. Instead, it’s offered as testament to what a benefit wild game recipes can be to outdoor people.
Wild game is special food for many reasons. It’s nutritious, it’s as organic as it gets, and it can be inexpensive if you don’t buy a lot of high-tech gear to go hunting. Plus, wild game delivers the personal satisfaction of food you procured for yourself from the local landscape. Proper attention to its preparation is a way to respect the wild creature you killed to get it. Proper attention, though, does not exclude experiments.
A recipe saved from the Oct. 9 issue of Pennsylvania Outdoor News sparked a recent experiment on my part. Its author, Jamie Carlson (Modern Carnivore) had described how to make “Home-cured corned venison” as an alternative way of preparing deer roasts. We like corned beef at home, but it’s always made from a beef cow’s brisket, the fatty cut between the forelegs. Learning to corn a venison roast seemed a healthier way to enjoy the sweet tang of corned beef with far less fat.
Carlson suggested using the large top and bottom round roasts you can cut from around the femur bone of a deer’s hindquarter. For many years I had deep-chilled those same cuts to stiffen the meat, then sliced them into lean, uniform round steaks. But I’ve come to believe that steaks are not the highest use of these muscle groups, especially compared to the far superior steaks you can cut from the butterflied backstrap. I’ve also done the round roasts in a slow-cooker, then shredded and mixed the meat with barbecue sauce to make “pulled venison” for sandwiches (excellent). But corning the roasts seemed a novel way to celebrate the good fortune of having venison to enjoy.
I’d wondered about the term “corned” before but never researched its origin. Before beginning the experiment, I learned that corning is simply curing meat in liquid salt brine, one of humanity’s most ancient preservation techniques. “Corned” dates far back in English history to when large “corns” of rock salt were used to make the brine.
Carlson instructed to make the brining liquor with water, kosher salt, maple sugar (I had no maple sugar so substituted brown sugar), pink curing salt (essential, and sometimes known as Prague powder), garlic, black pepper, mustard seeds, coriander, red pepper flakes, allspice, cinnamon, bay leaves, and cloves. Coriander was also missing from my cupboard, so I bargained for some with my daughter Colleen, promising a piece of corned deer meat in exchange. She went for it, and as a bonus informed me that coriander is the seed of the cilantro plant, whose leaves are used fresh in Mexican and Asian dishes. Experiments can lead to all kinds of new knowledge. After combining all the brine components, the mixture gets boiled, well-stirred, then thoroughly chilled.
A nice antlerless deer, shot late in the season, was hanging in my garage, and I decided to corn both top round roasts (you get one from each hindquarter). These I submerged in the chilled brine in a non-reactive crock. This is where Carlson admitted it’s an inexact process. He suggested brining in a refrigerator for 3-4 days for a small 2-pound roast. Or “as long as a whole week for a 10-pound moose roast.” I had two deer roasts in the brine, each larger than two pounds, so I elected a 4-day immersion.
After brining, Carlson’s directions say to simmer the meat in fresh water for three hours. When I got to this step, a pungent, meaty aroma overwhelmed our kitchen, intimating some holiday revel. When I lifted the roasts out of the water, their deep pink color was both familiar and appetizing—exactly like you expect from corned beef. I let them cool, then sliced off a corner. The meat was tender, flavorful, and dense to the chew, without the unctuous greasiness (admittedly pleasing) of corned beef. Most rewarding, it carried that spicy, floral taste of the more familiar dish.
My only regret was that I wished I’d left the meat in the brine longer and will do so next time. The centers of my roasts did not assume the desired pink color that derives from the pink curing salt (sodium nitrite). A longer cure would have allowed the pink tint to penetrate deeper. That’s probably no problem if you use the finished product quickly and keep it refrigerated but be aware that a gray center indicates that portion is not truly cured.
For the first festive meal, I carved off thick slabs which did not hold together quite as well as corned beef, owing, no doubt, to the lack of marbled fat throughout the meat. No matter, the taste was superb. These I piled onto lightly toasted rye with melted Swiss cheese and crispy sauerkraut. Before final assembly I spread thousand island dressing over the meat. The reward of the recipe I’d clipped and saved was a classic Reuben sandwich with a wild twist, seasoned with do-it-yourself satisfaction.
