One of the many patches of breathtaking natural beauty at Ohiopyle State Park has been defaced.
The Ferncliff side of the main falls area was vandalized with spray paint this weekend, with the rocks there tagged with yellow, red and white graffiti consisting of words, flowers and other images.
Ken Bisbee, park manager, said the graffiti was found this morning and had to have occurred after midnight when a ranger went off duty.
“That’s the upsetting thing, it’s one of the most scenic areas of the park that draws people here,” Bisbee said.
Bisbee estimated that it will take at least three to five days to remove the graffiti, although he added that the rocks may have to be painted shades of gray to hide the graffiti depending on the kind of paint that was used. Graffiti removal efforts will cost the park $3,000 to $5,000, Bisbee estimated, adding that Friends of Ohiopyle State Park, a volunteer group, has offered to help.
Bisbee indicated that the gates to the main falls area close at sunset, so the culprit would likely have had to access the area through the parking lot for the Ferncliff Trail.
Bisbee said park staff and longtime borough residents couldn’t recall anything like this happening in the main falls area of the park.
“It’s an unfortunate occurrence,” Bisbee said.
Anyone with information on the vandalism may contact the park office at 724-329-8591.
“We’re hoping somebody saw something,” Bisbee said.
