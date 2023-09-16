Logan Voytish was poised to tie — or break — the FCCA Boys Golf Championship record round, but the Uniontown senior fell a shot short in winning his first county title.
Voytish closed with a bogey-5 for a 2-under 68 at Duck Hollow Golf Club. Belle Vernon’s Patrick Bush set the county mark with 67 in 2020.
Voytish was poised to tie or even break the mark heading into the final hole, but took bogey.
“I wanted Patrick’s record,” said a frustrated Voytish, whose previous best finish was fifth. “I was bogey-free on the front nine and had three on the back.
“I finished with five birdies (two on the front and three on the back). I had 3-3-3 (pars-birdies-bogeys) on the back nine. The back nine got rocky, up-and-down.”
Voytish was true when he was given the opportunity to card a birdie.
“I didn’t leave on birdie out there. My short game was great,” said Voytish. “I had bogey on No. 11. I chipped in for birdie on No. 12.
“I hit a bad tee shot on No. 14. I just missed the par putt. It lipped out.”
Voytish said he avoided big numbers.
“I had one putt, on No. 18. I was pleased with my play. The only thing shaky was my approach shots into the par-3s,” explained Voytish.
Frazier’s Nixen Erdely and Dylan Keilbach, Belle Vernon’s Seth Tomalski and Brownsville’s Daniel Sethman tied for second place at 2-over 72.
Erdely was very descriptive when he described his tournament.
“I started in a freezer, then I warmed up on the back nine,” said the Frazier senior. “I shot 39 on the front with four bogeys. I was bogey-free on the back nine. I shot 33 with two birdies and seven pars.
“The third shot on No. 10 was my best shot of the day. The second shot may have been the worst.”
Erdely said it took time to settle in.
“My mind was not in the right place until I got to the 10th (hole),” said Erdely. “I had one good shot on No. 10 and it turned the day around.”
Sethman was poised to win his first county title, but the senior faltered down the stretch with bogey-double bogey-bogey.
“I was so consistent to No. 16. Then, I three-putted,” said Sethman. “I took double on No. 17 and hit into the parking lot on No. 18 with a poor effort drive.”
Sethman took a drop on No. 18, but found his ball after he declared a lost ball. The lost ball actually favored his score with a bogey, because he played his drive provisionally and took a six.
“All the way up to 16, I felt great. It was fun. Everything was automatic,” explained Sethman. “(The bad finish) built up. The three-putt on No. 16 when I knew I could win. I was with (Voytish) the whole time.”
Still, the senior posted his best finish.
“I went from 10th to second. It would’ve been nice to be in the 60s,” added Sethman.
Tomalski had another runner-up finish.
“It was real scrappy,” Tomalski said of his round. “My driver was bad and my putter was good. I made every 10-footer.
“Our group was 3-under on No. 15. Then, I finished par-par-par.”
Though he was spot on inside 10 feet, Tomalski said he had some issues with longer putts.
“My lag putts were off. On Nos. 3 and 7, my lag putts were awful,” said Tomalski.
Keilbach picked the right time for his best score of the season.
“My irons were really good. My high irons were really straight,” said the junior.
He credits his solid play with extra work he had with Erdely.
“It’s because of Nixen. We went to (the driving range) and straightened things out. I couldn’t miss today,” explained Keilbach.
The all-county honor is the first for Keibach.
“I missed by two last year. I did not play Duck Hollow good in the Fayette County Open. I had a lot more confidence. I was familiar with the course and had fun with the kids I played with,” added Keilbach.
Uniontown’s Wade Brugger was alone in sixth place with 74. Laurel Highlands teammates Colin Crawford and Austin Koposko tied for seventh with 75.
Crawford managed to stay away from big numbers.
“I had three birdies on the back and no doubles (bogeys),” said Crawford, a senior. “My wedge shots were good and my 3-wood, which is always good.
“It was one of those rounds everthing was clicking for me.
“I never had a top-10 finish. The last three years were not good here.”
Plus, his finish added a bright spot to a big day for Crawford.
“Today is my 18th birthday. I had to do something,” Crawford said with a smile.
Connellsville’s Ethan Porreca, Laurel Highlands’ Jaden Ringer and Belle Vernon’s John Bellissimo rounded out the all-county squad at 76.
Porreca went out in 38 and came back in 38.
“It was pretty good,” said the left-hander. “The front nine I had good par saves and good bogey saves. But, I made some stupid shots.”
Porreca had a strong start.
“I birdied the first hole, then had par and bogey so I was even after three,” said Porreca. “I made my birdie putt on No. 8 and had a great par on No. 9.”
Laurel Highlands won the big school team title with 395. Uniontown also shot 395 for the small school crown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.