Neither team was particularly deep, but the Connellsville boys carried most of the first-place finishes Tuesday afternoon for a 90-51 victory over Uniontown in the Section 2-AAA opener at Bill Power Stadium.
The Falcons (1-0, 1-2) won six events on the track and four field events to carry enough points to outscore the Red Raiders.
Although he finished second in his only individual event, Connellsville junior Zach Bigam helped the 1,600 relay to close the meet with a first-place finish in 3:58.8.
Bigam tried to track down Uniontown’s Brandon Hebda in the opening 3,200 relay, but Bigam’s 2:08 split was three seconds slower than Hebda’s.
With the shutdown last spring, Bigam feels he’s in his first year of track.
“This is my first year of track. I’m trying to feel them out,” explained Bigam. “I feel confident from cross country.”
Bigam made a move on the third lap of the 1,600, but Uniontown’s Mason Stewart responded and outsprinted Bigam for a winning time of 4:54.30. Bigam was second in 4:55.5.
“I try to get a decent lead for laps three and four, but they hung,” said Bigam.
Bigam had his cross country season cut short last fall with a hip injury in the opening meet.
“My injury feels fine. The other one started to go in wrestling, so I shut it down,” said Bigam. “It hurts a little bit here and there, but I feel good.”
Ringgold and Elizabeth Forward joined Section 2-AAA this season, so the section is basically the same lineup from cross country.
“It’s good to know who I’m running against. I like it on the track. You can see your opponents the whole time,” said Bigam.
The goal is the same for Bigam: qualify for the district and state meets.
“I’m hoping to go the WPIALs and states, if it all goes well. I’m hoping to run in the 4:30s in the mile and two minutes flat in the 800,” said Bigam.
Ky’ron Craggette (100, 200), Seth Basinger (800), Austin Molinaro (3,200), and the 1,600 and 400 relays won on the track, and Nathan Reese (discus, shot put), Bryson Edwards (triple jump), and Dylan Marchewka (long jump) finished first in the field events.
The Red Raiders’ Mason Stewart had a busy, productive meet with first-place finishes in the 3,200 relay and 1,600, and a second in the 3,200.
The sophomore, like rest of the athletes, is getting his legs under him after missing last spring.
“It’s really strange running this year. Middle school track was my first year,” said Stewart, adding, “There’s a lot of pressure on me.
“The pressure makes me feel I’ll do better because people expect it of me.”
As for his battle with Bigam in the 1,600, Stewart said, “I’ve never out-sprinted anyone in the last 250 (meters). I put everything into it.”
Stewart is looking forward to running old foes from the cross country season on the track.
“For me, as an individual, it pushes me to do better. It’s nice to run against people I know,” said Stewart.
As for his season goals, Stewart said, “I want to run under a 4:45 mile and 10:30 in the 3,200.”
Dominic Scott (110 high hurdles, 300 intermediate hurdles), Payton Hostetler (400), and Sam Jubin (high jump) finished first for Uniontown. The Red Raiders also finished 1-2 in the javelin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.