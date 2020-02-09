Overdose death rates declined for the second year in a row in 2019 both regionally and statewide.
The numbers signify the reversal of an upward trend. Between 2015 and 2018, overdose deaths increased by 36 percent, according to Overdose Free PA, which uses data logged by county coroners. Statewide, overdoses dropped 18 percent between 2017 and 2018.
“The state has been operating under a command center model for over two years, bringing together 17 different state agencies to work to address the opioid crisis. We are working in three areas: prevention, rescue and treatment,” said Nate Wardle, Press Secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
In Fayette County, 36 overdose deaths were reported in 2019, decreasing from 41 in 2018 and 77 in 2017. Washington County had the steepest drop between 2018 and 2019, with 33 overdose deaths in 2019 and 75 in 2018. Ninety-seven overdoses were reported in 2017. In Westmoreland County, 95 overdose deaths were reported in 2019, 122 were reported in 2018 and 193 were reported in 2017. Greene County was an anomaly. Fifteen overdoses were reported in both 2019 and 2018 and 14 were reported in 2017, the data showed.
Wardle said statewide programs for prevention have reduced the rates of high-risk prescriptions by 50 percent and eliminated doctor shopping. The “rescue” portion of the mission made overdose-reversal drugs readily available, he said.
“Getting naloxone into the hands of first responders, the public and those at-risk has certainly played a role,” Wardle said. “Finally, we know that rescue is not sufficient if the patient does not get into treatment. Treatment works.”
Fayette County District Attorney Rich Bower said he could only speculate about the reasons for the decrease locally.
“It’s cyclical. It’s a decision a person makes,” he said.
He said the prevalence of overdose reversal drugs may have an impact, in addition to changes in drug habits.
“You’ve got Narcan with EMTs, with ambulance services. You can get Narcan with police departments. Now you’ve got Narcan in certain government facilities,” he said.
