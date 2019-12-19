The holiday shopping season is in full swing, and with it comes the need to protect against thieves and scammers.
“Know when your package is supposed to arrive and know that you or someone else is there to receive it,” said state police Trooper Robert Broadwater. “If you’re unable to, make sure that you have some sort of security in place in case it happens to you.”
The “it” is the theft of a delivered package.
More than one-third of people across the country had a package stolen from their porches in 2019 — a number that is expected to rise over the holiday season, according to data from C + R Research. Forty-four percent of those reported having a package stolen more than once. Nearly half of Americans have a package delivered once per week, the data showed.
Video surveillance, like a home camera that is aimed in the area where packages are left, can help police catch a perpetrator and prove that a package was stolen, Broadwater said.
Online shoppers should also make sure they’re plugging credit card or banking information into legitimate websites.
The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue said online shoppers should only use secured Wi-Fi and website beginning with “https.” Never give out personal information online, and secure information with strong passwords and two-factor authentication.
“Identity thieves can use this data to drain your bank account, or file a fraudulent tax return in your name early in 2020. That could give the identity thief an opening to steal the tax refund you may be entitled to,” said Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell. “Don’t let this be a season of giving to identity thieves. Turn it into a season of protection for you, your family and your friends.”
In the season of giving, scammers posing as charities can also target unsuspecting victims.
“It’s that time of year when people will be calling you asking for donations,” Broadwater said.
The IRS offers a free online search to determine if a charity is in good standing, while the Better Business Bureau’s Give.org warehouses complaints filed against charities.
The FBI has also offered a warning about shopping-related scams.
The most common scam involves the victim buying prepaid debit cards or gift cards and giving the card number to the scammer, believing they will receive something in return.
“These scams seem to be the most instant form of payment, because once the victim reads off or takes a picture of the numbers associated with the gift card, the fraudster uses it or sells it immediately,” said Catherine Policicchio, a spokesperson for the FBI’s Pittsburgh office.
Nationally, the FBI has fielded 30,000 complaints about this type of scam this year. The Pittsburgh office, which covers Fayette County, has recorded nearly 500 victims who lost about $1 million.
According to the FBI’s website, a victim may give the number for a card and never receive the items they believe they are buying. In other instances they ship an item but are never paid.
If a call seems suspicious, ask a caller to prove his or her legitimacy, Broadwater said, or look up the number for the business or organization that claims to be calling, and call that number back.
“If someone asks you to wire money, don’t do it,” said Broadwater.
The FBI says they receive a large volume of complaints in the early months of the year, and that it suggests a correlation with the holiday season.
To protect yourself, the FBI suggests you always get a tracking number for any online orders, and to consider canceling the purchase if the sellers ask that payment be wired via a money transfer company or a prepaid card.
Some sellers may also post auctions as if they reside in the United States, but will often respond to questions by claiming to be out of the country. The FBI suggests verifying the legitimacy of sellers and buyers by checking feedback left by other users.
“While scams take many forms, if a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is. Always check your bank accounts, use secure passwords and don’t click on or respond to unsolicited emails. While November and December are busy shopping months, people may not realize that they have been scammed until later down the road in January or February,” Policicchio said.
For those who prefer picking out gifts in person, Broadwater reminded shoppers to keep their purses and other belongings close to them, especially in crowded areas.
“If it’s not attached to your body, people are going to see it as fair game,” he said.
Shoppers should also park as close to the store as possible, especially in the dark, and choose a parking spot near lights.
“The closer to the store, the better,” he said. “If you have to park far away, make sure it’s in a lighted area.”
Reporter Jon Andreassi contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.