CONNELLSVILLE — Connellsville had a tough opening Section 1-AAA match Monday afternoon, falling to visiting Franklin Regional, 5-0.
The Panthers, who advanced to the state quarterfinals last year after finishing second in the WPIAL, won by straight sets in four of the five matches and dropped only two games in the other match.
“Any time you play this team, that’s the way it is,” said Connellsville coach Bill “Porky” Ricks.
Franklin Regional’s Aaron Allen zipped past the Falcons’ Jakob Greer at No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-0.
Connellsville’s Ethan Rice won two games in the first set at No. 2 singles against Aditya Arkalgud, but was unable to win any games in the second set in a 6-2, 6-0 loss.
Joshua Selvakumor completed the sweep of singles matches with a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 3 singles against the Falcons’ Alex Goforth.
Franklin Regional’s Prerit Yadav and Dhruv Kulkarni didn’t drop a game in their straight-sets victory at No. 1 doubles against Connellsville’s Gavin McPoyle and Owen Kinneer.
Abhinav Komanduri and Urvish Jain completed the shutout with their 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 doubles match against Kaleb Detwiler and Logan Mullins.
Connellsville opened the season with a non-section victory against Southmoreland and Ricks is hopeful the Falcons will grab more wins along the way.
“They are better than they were last year. We’ll get better,” said Ricks. “We only have one senior. The rest are juniors and sophomores.”
Ricks said improvement will come as their fundamentals improve.
“It’s footwork and staying focused. It starts with moving your feet,” said Ricks. “Practice is everything. They need to focus on practice and get a little more serious.
“They have to learn how to adjust. They will meet different players along the way.”
The Falcons remain in section play on Wednesday when they travel to Latrobe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.