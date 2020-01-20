Today marks the end of an era, as Pechin closes its supermarket in Laurel Mall.
In an open notice to customers posted on social media, company representatives said the Fayette County staple isn’t going away.
“We are evolving,” the owners wrote. “We want to be here for people who choose local and want to shop with us.”
Instead, the company, which has been in existence for more than 70 years, is stepping back from the “big store” approach to a more localized and specialized one.
“We appreciate each of you and we know that you have many choices,” the statement read. “We want you to know, that we love this community and our amazing customers. It has been our pleasure to have been here for over 70 years and hope it will be 70 more.”
This isn’t the first time Pechin has changed its location.
Sullivan “Sully” D’Amico started the business in 1947 out of the basement of his Dunbar home. It grew into Pechin Shopping Village, which included a huge supermarket, a cafeteria that offered low-cost meals, and other outlets. Eventually, the supermarket and other Pechin assets, including the Firehouse Restaurant, moved into Laurel Mall in Dunbar Township.
Customers will have numerous shopping and service options in the new redesigned business. Pechin Express on Zia Maria Way in Connellsville has tripled in size and has been renamed Pechin Store. It will now offer a butcher shop, deli, Somerset Trust Company branch, pharmacy and hot foods, like pizza and wings. Catering services will also operate out of the market and customers will be able to order online and receive delivery.
The market is adjacent to Zia Maria, a bakery/cafe that offers baked goods, gourmet coffee, breakfast, lunch and dinner options, and catering. Customers can dine in the café, stop in for take-out or pick them up at a drive-through window.
In 2012, Pechin opened D’Amico Wholesale at the site of the original shopping village, which services stores, restaurants, clubs and other local businesses. It offers bulk and wholesale products. According to the company, it will move online pickup and delivery service to Dunbar to improve efficiency. The service will still be called Store to Door and telephone orders will be accepted.
Pechin will also expand its Cash and Carry store at D’Amico Wholesale, where there is not fee to shop. Departments include deli, frozen food, grocery and tobacco and plans are to eventually offer lottery sales, UPS shipping, bill pay and money orders. The Dunbar site will also have a butcher shop and catering kitchen.
In addition, the company’s future plans include establishing a retail bakery and café in the Somerset Trust train station on the West Side of Connellsville, according to the post.
The company’s newly launched website can be found at www.pechinmarket.com, where customers can find weekly sales ads, which will also be published in the Herald Standard newspaper. Customers can also check into the company’s Facebook page, which will remain unchanged.
Calls to Laurel Mall management on the loss of Pechin, and what that means for the mall moving forward were not immediately returned.
