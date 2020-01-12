Fading images painted many years ago on the wall of a Connellsville building depicting trains of the Baltimore & Ohio railroad as they travel through the historic coal town have been given new life.
Faculty members and students of Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus worked over last fall to restore those images, which have graced the side of a downtown Connellsville building for 36 years.
The mural, located at 139 W. Crawford Ave., was completed in 1983 by the late David DiPietro, a Penn State Fayette art professor, and 14 of his students. Later that year, on July 8, a day regarded as the city’s “Railroad Day,” the mural was dedicated by former mayor Ronald J. Haggerty.
More than three and a half decades later, Penn State Fayette is again putting its fingerprints on the Connellsville artwork when a restoration project was recently developed and completed under the direction of art instructor Patrick Daugherty.
“In the restoration, our goal was to be faithful to the original design and colors. We referenced two sources — the mural, with its badly faded colors, and the original color study,” said Daugherty, who gave the previously unnamed mural its title, “Trains of Progress.”
The name refers to the depiction of an old steam engine alongside a modern locomotive, representative of the town’s past and present. The artwork also features the town’s historic B&O railroad station, an essential part of the region’s history as a major hub of the coke industry.
Dr. Charles Patrick, chancellor and chief academic officer at Penn State Fayette, said the college was contacted last year by the Fayette County Cultural Trust about restoring the mural. Patrick said the school takes an opportunities like this to give back to the communities that support it.
“Our campus has been exceptionally lucky and fortunate during my time here to have a community that supports it so well. We want to give back and show people that we want to be involved with as many types of things in the community as we can and have an impact in Fayette County and beyond,” Patrick said, noting that DiPietro’s intention with the initial endeavor was to undertake an outreach project rooted in historical elements.
DiPietro, who taught at Penn State Fayette for over 30 years, died in 2015 at the age of 59.
“I have no doubt that Professor David DiPietro would be very pleased to know that his students’ work will survive and be admired for another 30 years,” said Daugherty, who was joined in the recent project by Penn State Fayette students Hunter Boyd, Nicole Bush, Annie Martin, Michael Ortlip, Jana Welsh and Ashton Wilson, and fellow art instructor Joseph Materkowski, to repaint the mural.
The students and faculty members were recognized for their efforts in November with a proclamation presented by Connellsville Mayor Greg Lincoln.
“It’s an honor to be a part of Connellsville’s rich and diverse history,” said Welsh, a senior at Penn State Fayette in the Human Development and Family Studies program and a Connellsville native.
“Restoring the mural gave me the opportunity to share my love for art and roots me in my present surroundings.”
Support for the project, including paint, lift, materials and scaffolding, was provided by Michael Edwards and Salvatore Ross Jr.
