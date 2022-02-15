For most boys basketball teams an undefeated regular season would be something to celebrate.
For Laurel Highlands that unique feat is just one step in a grander plan.
The Mustangs rolled to a 71-38 non-section victory over visiting Uniontown at Harold "Horse" Taylor Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday night to complete a sweep of the Red Raiders and wrap up their regular season with a perfect 21-0 record.
Keondre DeShields was one of four LH players to reach double figures with a game-high 20 points and Brandon Davis followed close behind with 19. Rodney Gallagher and Jayden Pratt added 10 points apiece and Joe Chambers chipped in with nine points.
"It feels good, 21-0," Davis said. "But now that's over with. It's the playoffs so we're back to 0-0. We've got to keep working hard at practice and keep getting better."
Laurel Highlands found out it was the top seed in Class AAAAA when the WPIAL playoff pairings were released Monday. The Mustangs open their postseason next Monday with a 7 p.m. home game against No. 16 Woodland Hills.
"To beat Uniontown to go 21-0, that's a pretty good way to do it," DeShields said. "It was fun tonight. Now I think we can go on another big win streak in the playoffs, just like a couple years ago."
Mustangs coach Rick Hauger also was already looking to move on from his team's sparkling regular season.
"It's an outstanding accomplishment for the players and the staff, but obviously it doesn't mean anything if we don't win the next game," said Hauger, who guided LH to a WPIAL championship in 2020 and to the semifinals last year. "So we're going to put all that stuff in the rearview mirror, maybe take a day off, get rested a little bit and then come back on Wednesday and start preparing."
The Red Raiders (14-8), also have a second season to prepare for. Uniontown was seeded sixth in Class AAAA and hosts No. 11 Freeport in a first-round game 7 p.m. Friday. The Red Raiders finished second in Section 3-AAAA.
The Section 1-AAAAA champion Mustangs won at Uniontown in their first meeting on Jan. 26, 75-59, although the Red Raiders fought back from a 22-point deficit to get within eight points in the third quarter.
Laurel Highlands was in command from start to finish on Monday night.
The Mustangs raced out to a 15-0 lead and never looked back. LH led 21-6 after the first quarter, 41-16 at halftime and 57-27 after three.
"We played a little bit better in the third quarter than certainly we did down there," Hauger said. "We still didn't attack enough coming out of the halftime break. We were a little bit more passive against their defense. But, having said that, we were up a little bit and sometimes that has an adverse effect on you."
Notorious Grooms led Uniontown with 15 points. Bakari Wallace and Tevian Richardson each added six points.
"That was a tough game for us," Red Raiders coach Rob Kezmarsky said. "Tonight was one of the few games this season we really didn't have a chance in. I think we played well against them the first time but tonight we didn't. But that's a credit to them.
"A game like that is not going to make us lose our confidence. Laurel obviously is a really, really good team. Now it's time to focus on the playoffs. This game will have no bearing on what we do from here on out."
Hauger still saw one key area he feels his team can improve upon.
"I thought our defense was solid. I was pleased with that aspect," Hauger said. "But we have to get stronger on the boards.
"We have to realize that five men have to be dedicated to getting the rebound, then we can take off. We can't leak out and try to get down the court too far because if you don't have the ball it won't do you any good. Not only that but then you leave the opponent with an advantageous situation. When people miss threes the rebounds come deeper and your perimeter players have to be part of the rebounding."
Still, Laurel Highlands held Uniontown to its lowest point total of the season by far. The Red Raiders' previous low was 56 points twice.
Uniontown still leads the all-time series between the crosstown rivals, 67-50.
