Rodney Gallagher could get used to playing at the Petersen Events Center.
The Laurel Highlands freshman, who helped lead the Mustangs to their first WPIAL championship in 52 years at Pitt’s home court, was offered a scholarship by Panthers head coach Jeff Capel the day after Laurel Highlands’ magical season ended in the first round of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs.
Capel was in attendance on March 6 at Greensburg Salem High School to watch Gallagher score a game-high 32 points in the Mustangs’ 57-56 setback to York Suburban. Gallagher finished his freshman campaign with 591 points in 26 games for an average of 22.7 per game.
Capel must have left impressed, as he called Gallagher the next day and offered him the opportunity to play for the Panthers. Gallagher will graduate high school in 2023. The only other high school freshmen that Capel has offered scholarships to are Marvin Bagley and Harry Giles. Both Bagley and Giles played at Duke University before the NBA came calling. Capel was an assistant for the Blue Devils at the time under legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski.
“It was definitely a great feeling when I got the offer to come to Pitt,” Gallagher said. “Coach Capel is a great guy and a great coach. Coach K also has a lot of respect for him, so I know he has what it takes to turn Pitt back into a contender. I have been a Pitt fan since I was a little kid, and it would be great to play college basketball in my backyard.”
Pitt is the third Division I school to offer Gallagher a scholarship, as Illinois and Rhode Island have also recruited the talented point guard.
“I am definitely blessed to have received three offers as a freshman,” Gallagher said. “I will just have to see what’s best for me down the road.”
Gallagher put in the game-winning points on two clutch free throws and scored 24 points in Laurel Highlands’ 52-51 triumph over Mars in the WPIAL Class 5A Final on Feb. 28 at the Pete.
“I definitely feel blessed to have won that game,” Gallagher said. “It was a great experience and a dream of mine to play as a freshman in the WPIAL championship game. I was probably a little nervous on the first free throw to tie the game, but I didn’t feel nervous after I made the first one. It was a great run for our team.
“I think we came into the state tournament as the team to beat, and they (York Suburban) came out strong and are a really good team out of District 3. There really aren’t any excuses. We just lost the game, although we had a chance at another comeback win, but couldn’t quite pull it off. I think this will serve as motivation for me and my teammates moving forward because we now know that teams are going to come after us since we won the WPIAL.”
Gallagher’s work ethic is one of the reasons that he has attracted the attention of Division I schools, but he did take a few days off following the season to rest his body. He is now back in the gym at 5 in the morning.
“I know I have to keep working,” Gallagher said. “I have been working on putting on some muscle because I know that will be important as I get older and when I play in college. I also want to help my teammates get better. I want to make sure that we stay hungry. The goal is to play for a WPIAL championship every year.”
One question that always seems to come up is will Gallagher stay at Laurel Highlands? He could play for any prep school in the country, but he plans on staying a Mustang the remaining three years of his high school career.
“I used to think about going to a prep school when I was younger, but I really don’t feel like I would fit in at a prep school, and that is no disrespect to prep schools,” Gallagher said. “I want to stay loyal to my family and the community. The support has been tremendous. We got back to the school from Pittsburgh after winning the WPIAL championship at around 12:30 in the morning, and we probably didn’t leave for home until 1:30.
“I know it is my job to help my teammates get better. We will have to replace three seniors, who did so much for this team, but we have some good guys coming back and hopefully some guys from the JV and junior high program can step up and help us.”
The nation is currently at a standstill in regards to sports due to the coronavirus, but Gallagher is doing his best to keep improving as a basketball player.
“It definitely sucks that this is going on, but hopefully they can find a solution to the problem,” Gallagher said. “They cancelled our AAU scheduled due to the virus, and we would be playing in the LH Undergrad Tournament, but that is on hold now. I am just doing whatever I can to keep working.
"It is also heartbreaking and really sad for a lot of the senior players in college because they cancelled March Madness. I know Robert Morris hadn’t been to the tournament in a long time, so that is really upsetting for them because they had qualified and can't even play in the tournament."
