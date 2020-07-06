The Air Force’s loss turned out to be South Union athletic standout Tom Babbony’s gain.
Babbony excelled in football and track for the Blue Devils in the early 1960s.
“We lived way out in the country at the far end of South Union,” Babbony recalled. “I could not get into the Little League. It was just too far, no way to get there. So, basically, it was just neighborhood kids playing together, and I was ready to start the football season in eighth grade. But the Saturday before school started I had a terrible accident and broke my arm and had a bad head injury. I missed that whole season. So I started off on the wrong foot.”
Babbony righted himself and was part of Blue Devil football squads under John Pringle that posted records of 2-6 in 1961, 0-7-1 with a 0-0 tie with North Union in 1962, and 3-5-1, including a 13-6 victory over arch rival North Union in 1963.
“It was a tough period for South Union football,” Babbony said. “I actually had John Pringle for math in eighth grade. I knew him from a teacher standpoint before I had him for my football coach. It was tough. I wanted to play football so bad that I would do anything. If I had to do something I did it, but I thought he overdid his training and I learned that later, when I went to play college ball at Waynesburg and how those coaches worked and we were much better by not beating ourselves up all the time.
“We had talent. My senior year as you have featured some of these guys in other Memory Lane articles, I played right next to Bob Joswick who played at Tulsa and later with the Miami Dolphins, and Craig Parke was on the other side of me and he went to Penn, and Dan Dvorchak, of course, we both went to Waynesburg and we had Walt Mavracic and Rich Bierbower. We had a lot of guys that were good, but it just didn’t work out. My senior year we were playing Carmichaels, who had won the WPIAL the year before, and we had them tied and we were on the two-yard line ready to score and time ran out, so we didn’t win the game, but we were right there. We were just like a step away from a lot of these things happening.”
Babbony got playing time as a sophomore, but injuries hampered his career.
“I was in a car accident my junior year,” Babbony said. “My cousin and I were coming down the Summit Mountain and the axle broke. Luckily we lived through it, we went all the way down the mountain and crashed in Hopwood. I smashed through the windshield and I had a lot of damage, but they thought I could play football and I started the season and I was a starter and was going to go both ways. But the doctor said you are done for the year. Myself and a couple of other guys were injured and that’s what contributed to that 0-7-1 record. It was a disjointed season.
“My senior year we lost some close games. Redstone had a great team, Bellmar and Albert Gallatin were good, we were losing by eight points or 10 points, it was close.”
The Blue Devils lost games in 1963 to Albert Gallatin, 13-6, Fairchance-Georges, 6-0, Dunbar, 14-2, and Redstone, 14-6.
At 5-foot-10, 195-pounds when he played, Babbony has great memories of the rivalry with North Union.
“When we beat North Union 13-6 when I was a senior it was a very cold night at Williams Field,” Babbony recalled. “I got moved to offensive tackle for that game and I usually played guard. The win over North Union meant the world to us. My father actually played basketball at North Union, he and my mother both graduated from North Union. We had a rivalry in the house. It was an intense rivalry.”
Babbony was also part of the track team at South Union.
“I was on the track team starting my sophomore year,” Babbony said. “My freshman year, that’s when they won the WPIAL Class B championship. I talked to coach Ringy Stefancin and he said I have like six shot putters that are experienced, so he suggested I just work on my weights and come out as a sophomore. We didn’t even have a track so it was tough to practice, but we were good. Coach Stefancin did a good job. We had some very good track athletes like Joswick in the discus and Mavracic who also did the shot put and Doug Barnes broadjump. We had some talent, just not enough bodies.
“I loved football, but track and field was great. In track you could talk to the guys from other schools and that was fun.”
When Babbony graduated from South Union in 1964 he thought he was all set with a football scholarship.
“I was one of the better students on the team,” Babbony explained. “Even though I had been injured my junior year, I had a lot of coaches looking at me and I settled on two schools, the Air Force Academy and Dartmouth. I got down to the last step and with Dartmouth I was third in my class and they said they like valedictorians and the football coach had me set to come in and then I didn’t get accepted. The Air Force Academy, I was in the last step and I got a call that I didn’t get the Congressional appointment. It was terrible and I was promised and it didn’t happen. I really wanted to go to the Air Force Academy because I wanted to fly.
“Mo Scarry from Waynesburg came in and told me you will make it at Waynesburg and you will get a degree and Chuck Klausing from IUP came in at the end, but I decided to go to Waynesburg.”
Babbony played on some tremendous teams at Waynesburg. The Yellow Jackets posted records of 5-4, 6-2-1, 11-0 and 8-1 during Babbony’s four seasons. In Babbony’s junior season the Yellow Jackets won the NAIA national championship.
“They didn’t have freshman football at Waynesburg,” Babbony said. “We had a tremendous freshman class that came in. We had an All-American Mike Zrimm that played left guard and also won the national championship in wrestling. My freshman year I was second team behind Zrimm. I got a lot of playing time and I also played middle guard on defense.
“My junior year a lot of guys were hurt and we needed to find a quarterback to replace the great Harry Theofiledes. Carl DePasqua replaced Mo Scarry who went to the Washington Redskins. I just read an article and DePasqua was saying why did I go to Waynesburg in spring ball, he said I don’t have anything. But it came together and we were grinders and we ground out victories. We had a running attack with Rich Dahar, an All-American halfback. We had some tight games and put it all together.”
After finishing the season undefeated, the Yellow Jackets opted to play for the NAIA title rather than accepting a bid from the Tangerine Bowl.
Waynesburg rallied to defeat New Mexico Highlands in the NAIA semifinal, 30-27, after trailing at halftime 20-7.
On Dec. 10, 1966, the Jackets then defeated previously unbeaten Wisconsin-Whitewater, 42-21, at Tulsa’s Skelly Stadium, as running back Dahar rushed for an NAIA-record 233 yards on 41 carries.
The victory in the Championship Bowl of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics represents the only national title won in Waynesburg history.
Babbony also was on the track team for three years at Waynesburg and his specialty was the shot put.
When Babbony graduated from Waynesburg in 1968 he tried to get in the Air Force as a pilot.
“They said you have to lose 30 pounds to make flight weight,” Babbony stated. “I weighed 210 in college so that ended the Air Force dream. I still thought I was going in, but I didn’t and I had turned down job opportunities and Firestone hired me as an industrial engineer in Pottstown, Pa.”
Babbony went in the Army for two years and returned to Firestone in 1971. He got his MBA from Temple in Industrial Relations. He worked for a chemical company, Arkema, for 11 years. He went to work for a defense company. He now does some contracting work for a couple of insurance companies.
Babbony, 73, resides in Pottstown with his wife of 50 years Judy. They have three children, Julie, Heather and Thomas, and five grandchildren.
Looking back Babbony was satisfied with the way things turned out.
“I always said, like with the Air Force twice, I was supposed to be a pilot, and I rationalize everything is not going to be the way you think it is. Everything has worked out good and I’m happy,” Babbony said.
