West Greene’s reign as Greene County’s best girls basketball team continued with another dominating year by the Lady Pioneers.
They weren’t the only team that excelled in the 2020-21 season. Waynesburg Central rose to prominence as well with an amazing turnaround.
West Greene again took the top honors of the Greene County Messenger All-County Girls Basketball Team. Lady Pioneers senior guard Jersey Wise is the Player of the Year and Jordan Watson was the Coach of the Year.
Wise, who went over the 1,000-point mark for her career with a career-high 31-point performance against Monessen on Feb. 15, averaged 15.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.6 steals and 4.2 assists in her final season.
With Wise leading the way, Watson guided the Lady Pioneers to a fourth consecutive appearance in the WPIAL Class A championship game. West Greene came up short in the final each time but that doesn’t dampen what the Lady Pioneers have done under Watson.
West Greene was 18-4 this season, including a 10-0 record in Section 2-A as the Lady Pioneers extended their section winning streak to 55. Watson’s squad has won five straight section titles, 40 consecutive home games and has qualified for the postseason in nine of the last 10 years.
Wise, West Greene senior Elizabeth Brudnock and junior Anna Durbin were each named to the GCM First Team.
Joining them are Waynesburg Central junior forward Clara Paige Miller, who is the Player of the Year runner-up, and Lady Raiders freshman guard Kaley Rohanna. Miller showed her tremendous versatility by moving to guard and becoming a top-notch perimeter player after being mainly an inside player as a freshman and sophomore.
Waynesburg coach Dave Sarra is the Coach of the Year runner-up. One season after his team went 7-15 overall and 1-13 in section play, the Lady Raiders were 13-6 overall, including a WPIAL playoff victory, and had a 9-2 mark and second-place finish in Section 2-AAA. Waynesburg came within a one-point loss at South Park to winning the section title.
The complete GCM All-County Girls Basketball Team follows:
Player of the Year: Jersey Wise, West Greene.
Coach of the Year: Jordan Watson, West Greene.
First Team
Jersey Wise, West Greene
Clara Paige Miller, Waynesburg Central
Elizabeth Brudnock, West Greene
Anna Durbin, West Greene
Kaley Rohanna, Waynesburg Central
Second Team
Sophia Zalar, Carmichaels
Nina Sarra, Waynesburg Central
Brenna Benke, Waynesburg Central
Katie Lampe, West Greene
Brooke Barner, West Greene
Third Team
Riley Morehead, Waynesburg Central
Emma Holaren, Carmichaels
Mia Ranieri, Carmichaels
Taylor Dusenberry, Mapletown
Krista Wilson, Mapletown
Honorable Mention
Emma Hyatt, Carmichaels; Savannah Clark and Kayla Larkin, Jefferson-Morgan; Josie Horne, Waynesburg Central; Kaytlynn Walls, West Greene.
