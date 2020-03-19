Brownsville’s Tessa Dellarose had the opportunity to play for her country as a member of the United States’ Under-16 National Team that participated in three matches against Spain, host England and Denmark from Feb. 19 to the 24th at St. George’s Park in England.
The U.S. suffered a 2-1 setback to Spain on Feb. 19 before defeating England, 3-1, on Feb. 21. The Americans wrapped up the UEFA Development Tournament with a 5-0 shutout over Denmark. Team USA outshot the Danes, 23-3, in their final match, including an 11-1 advantage in shots on goal.
Dellarose, who is a striker when she plays for the Lady Falcons, was on the backline in the tournament, and was happy to be part of a clean sheet against Denmark.
“We pride ourselves on clean sheets, and it is an important stat,” Dellarose said. “I was pleased with the way we played defense, even in the match we lost. The transition from playing as a striker to playing on the backline has been pretty smooth.”
Dellarose loved being able to represent Team USA on an international level, and had a time that she will not soon forget.
“It was definitely a one-of-a-kind experience,” Dellarose said. “The play was good and the level of competition was really high. There was more of a soccer lifestyle over there.”
Dellarose realized she wouldn’t have many offensive chances, especially on the defensive end, but she was pleased with the way she played.
“The shots and chances were limited, and the coaches didn’t really say a lot about my play, but they enjoy having me back there on defense,” Dellarose said. “I do my best to get into the attack when I can, but I have to be responsible on defense. I was able to get a few opportunities on corner kicks.”
Dellarose was the only Pennsylvania product on the U.S. roster, but had an instant rapport with her new teammates.
“I didn’t know any of my teammates at the time, but we clicked pretty much from the start,” Dellarose said. “I had met them at the training camp in January, and we are all pretty much on the same page when it comes to our dedication to soccer.”
Dellarose participated in a United States U-16 Girls’ National Team Domestic Training Camp this past January in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, which proved to be influential in her being selected for the national team.
Dellarose also competes for the Riverhounds Development Academy (RDA) out of Pittsburgh.
The sports world is at a standstill right now due to the coronavirus, but Dellarose and her club teammates are doing their best to stay in shape and prepare for the upcoming season.
“The club season is going on right now, but they have suspended play until April 30,” Dellarose said. “We are practicing and doing our best to get in workouts, but safety is a priority at this time.”
