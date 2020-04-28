A reward is being offered for information in an unsolved homicide that left a 35-year-old man dead following a shooting outside a North Union Township bar Oct. 31, 2015.
The victim, Billy “Blacc” James, was a father, a U.S. Army veteran and a mentor to East End youth. He was shot three times in the torso when a large fight at Double Vision Bar and Grille spilled into the parking lot at about 1:50 a.m. at 6 Oliver Square. James’ family members and investigators believe he was not involved in the fight or the conflict that preceded it, but that he was trying to defend his friends when he was killed.
About 20 to 35 people were in the parking lot at the time of the shooting, but did not identify a suspect.
James was a volunteer with the Uniontown Youth Football League and the YMCA Youth Basketball League. He was a father to five children, who were ages 1 to 15 at the time of his death. James grew up in a military family and went on to serve in the U.S. Army for 10 years, achieving the rank of sergeant.
Anyone with information is asked to call the state police Washington station at 724-223-5200 and speak to Trooper Petrosky or Fayette County Crime Stoppers at 724-320-2042 or online at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.
