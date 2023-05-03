Tiffany Zelmore and Kaley Rohanna led their respective girls basketball squads into the playoffs in different ways this past season.
Zelmore was a force inside, a four-year starter who helped get Mount Pleasant into the postseason out of Section 3-AAA by leading the area in scoring at 29 points per game.
Rohanna was a point guard who Waynesburg Central relied on for scoring via drives to the basket or jump shots as well as ball handling and defense. She helped the Lady Raiders win a WPIAL playoff game and consolation game to qualify for the PIAA tournament.
Zelmore and Rohanna have been named the Herald-Standard All-Area Girls Basketball Team Co-Players of the Year.
Both were great leaders for their teams.
Zelmore was recently named to the Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Girls Basketball Team and finished her career second on the Lady Vikings all-time scoring list with 1,629 points.
Rohanna, a junior, scored her 1,000th career point on Feb. 2 and keyed Waynesburg’s run to a second consecutive Section 4-AAA championship.
Just a shade behind the talented duo was sensational freshman Emma Larkin who ended up as the area’s second-leading scorer while spurring a huge turnaround for Geibel Catholic, which qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Larkin is the Player of the Year Runner-up.
There were several strong performances when it came to the Coach of the Year honor. Krystal Gibbs led Elizabeth Forward to first place in Section 3-AAAA just ahead of Kaitlyn Slagus’s Belle Vernon squad as two of the area’s top teams. Austin Crouse did an admirable job stepping in as coach for the departed Jordan Watson and kept West Greene in the hunt for a seventh straight Section 2-A title but they fell a game short of Monessen which Janine Vertacnik guided to a first-place finish for the first time since 2012 and also into the PIAA tourney. Chris Minerd stepped in for Dave Sarra at Waynesburg and kept the Lady Raiders in first place and earned a return trip to the state playoffs despite the loss of several key starters to graduation.
There were two coaches who led stellar similar turnarounds for their teams this season that were very eye-opening.
Stewart Davis moved over from Brownsville’s boys coach to Laurel Highlands girls coach. After a 1-10 section mark and a 1-19 overall record the previous year, Davis guided LH to a 5-5 finish in Section 3-AAAA and an 11-12 overall record that included a playoff defeat.
Sara Larkin, in her second year at Geibel, saw her team improve from 0-10 in section play and 2-18 overall to 5-5 in Section 2-A and into the playoffs. The Lady Gators also finished with an 11-12 overall record.
Davis and Larkin are the choices as Co-Coaches of the Year for making their respective programs relevant again.
The shot of the year was made by Waynesburg Central’s Josie Horne in a WPIAL consolation game against Mohawk. Down by one point and with time winding down, a double-teamed Rohanna found Horne open along the baseline and she hit a game-winning jumper with one second left to give the Lady Raiders a heart-stopping 44-43 victory and a spot in the PIAA postseason.
Players of the Year were also chosen in four different section levels, with Terza the choice in Class 5A/4A, Zelmore and Rohanna in Class 3A, Carmicahesl’s 1,000-point scorer Sophia Zalar in Class 2A and Larkin in Class 1A.
The complete Herald-Standard All-Area Girls Basketball Team follows:
Players of the Year: Kaley Rohanna, Waynesburg Central and Tiffany Zelmore, Mount Pleasant
Player of the Year Runner-up: Emma Larkin, Geibel Catholic
Coaches of the Year: Stewart Davis, Laurel Highlands and Sara Larkin, Geibel Catholic
Class 4A/5A Player of the Year: Alyssa Terza, Elizabeth Forward.
Class 3A Players of the Year: Tiffany Zelmore, Mount Pleasant and Kaley Rohanna, Waynesburg Central.
Class 2A Player of the Year: Sophia Zalar, Carmichaels.
Class 1A Player of the Year: Emma Larkin, Geibel Catholic.
Shot of the Year: Josie Horne’s game-winning baseline jumper with one second left to give Waynesburg Central a 44-43 win over Mohawk to secure the Lady Raiders a spot in the PIAA tournament.
TOP 10
Waynesburg Central: Kaley Rohanna
Mount Pleasant: Tiffany Zelmore
Geibel Catholic: Emma Larkin
Carmichaels: Sophia Zalar
Elizabeth Forward: Alyssa Terza
Belle Vernon: Jenna Dawson
Charleroi: McKenna DeUnger
Albert Gallatin: Courtlyn Turner
Connellsville: Hillary Claycomb
Laurel Highlands: Essnce Davis
SECOND TEAM
Brownsville: Ava Clark, Skyler Gates
Laurel Highlands: Aierra Jenkins, Miya Harris, Ayrianna Sumpter
Uniontown: Akira Dade
Elizabeth Forward: Michelle Jellison
Belle Vernon: Farah Reader
Yough: Laney Gerdich
Charleroi: Bella Carroto
THIRD TEAM
California: Rakiyah Porter
West Greene: Lexi Six, Kasie Meek
Monessen: Madison Johnson, Hailey Johnson
Albert Gallatin: Mya Glisan, Grayce Panos, Gianna Michaux
Waynesburg Central: Josie Horne
Brownsville: Zhariah Reed
HONORABLE MENTION
Connellsville: Whitney Bobish, Elizabeth Painter; Uniontown: Jersey Greer, Aziriah Wilson; Ringgold: Angelina Massey, Abbey Whaley; Southmoreland: Maddie Moore; Frazier: Delaney Warnick, Maddie Salisbury; Bentworth: Amber Sallee, Grace Skerbetz; Beth-Center: Lauren Brown, Callie Dorsey, Violet Trump; Mapletown: Krista Wilson; Jefferson-Morgan: Kayla Larkin; Geibel Catholic: Maia Stevenson; Elizabeth Forward: Jocelyn Dawson; Carmichaels: Megan Voithofer, Kendall Ellsworth; Waynesburg Central: Addison Blair; Laurel Highlands: Alessandra Peccon; Mount Pleasant: Riley Gesinski; Yough: Mikalah Chewning.
Special Mention: Olivia Cernuto, Southmoreland, would’ve likely been a Player of the Year candidate but knee surgery forced her to miss the entire season.
