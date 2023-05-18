Connellsville senior Nathan Reese releases the shot during the finals of the Class AAA shot put in Thursday’s WPIAL Individual Track & Field Championships at Slippery Rock University. Reese won the gold medal with a throw of 52-5½.
Waynesburg Central's Andrew Layton easily clears the bar in the Class AA pole vault in Thursday's WPIAL Individual Track & Field Championships at Slippery Rock University. Layton repeated as the district champion with a vault of 14-9.
Ringgold's Ryan Pajak sprints to the finish line for the silver medal in the Class AAA 1,600 in Wednesday's WPIAL Individual Track & Field Championships at Slippery Rock University.
SLIPPERY ROCK — Waynesburg Central’s Andrew Layton has been there, but it was a new experience for Connellsville’s Nathan Reese and California’s Tanner Pierce.
The experience was standing atop the WPIAL awards podium as the district’s gold medal winner, and all three seniors received top honors.
Layton, a senior, successfully defended his Class AA pole vault after clearing 14-9. He came in at 13-9 and was clean from that point through attempts at 14 feet, 14-3, 14-6, 14-9 and 14-11.
He was one of two vaulters remaining at his opening height and welcomed the competition.
“With him being there, that helped me out a lot,” explained Layton.
Layton is still dealing with a foot injury that occurred before the season began.
“The foot is better. It’s the take-off foot. It’s rough. I haven’t practiced,” said Layton, adding, “I tray to block out the pain. I’m really good at it.”
Reese hit his winning throw of a personal-best 52-5½ on the first attempt in the finals. His previous best was 52 feet.
“I was building after each throw. My best throw is usually in the beginning,” Reese, who had the best throw heading into the finals. “I’m always nervous coming into the meet. I had a good warmup.”
Reese was last in the finals after he had the best throw in the prelims.
“I wouldn’t watch them. I’d walk away,” said Reese.
The senior met his pre-meet goals, adding, “My goal was to qualify for states.”
Pierce won the Class AA shot put gold medal with a personal-best throw of 50-7½. The senior said he changed his delivery and it paid off.
“I changed over from gliding to spinning midseason,” said Pierce. “I hit (the winning throw) on my very first throw.”
Being last in the finals had its anxious moments.
“It was a nerve-racking. I didn’t know what to expect,” said Pierce.
As for the state meet, Pierce said, “I’m excited. I want to throw 55-10. That’s a big leap, but it’s doable.”
Ringgold’s Ryan Pajak won the silver medals in the Class AAA 1,600 and 3,200. Pajak sped into the lead with about 300 left in the 3,200, but was passed by Butler’s Drew Griffith in the final 100 meters. Griffith also won the 1,600.
Garrett Eicher was fifth in the Class AA pole vault with a vault of 11-6 to earn a spot in the state meet.
Waynesburg Central’s Breydon Woods qualified for the state meet after he finished sixth in the Class AA 200 with a personal-best time of 22.89 seconds.
West Greene’s Colin Brady (8, 100), Elizabeth Forward’s Patrick Burgos (6, 1,600), Connellsville’s Bryson Edwards (8, high jump) and Glen Strickler (7, shot put), Waynesburg Central’s 400 relay (6), Southmoreland’s Adam Halinka (7, 300 intermediate hurdles), and Mount Pleasant’s Robbie Labuda (T-7, high jump) all medaled, but did not advance to the state meet.
