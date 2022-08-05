Harison Laskey opened the defense of his C. Harper Fayette County Open title with the low score of Friday’s opening round, but has three former champions nipping at his heels.
Laskey shot 1-over 73 at Duck Hollow Golf Club for a one-stroke lead over Mike Revak, John Lenkey and Jeremy Enslen, all former champions of the county tournament.
Laskey played the front nine in 1-over 36 and the back nine in even-par 37.
“I played the par-5s horribly. I was 3-over,” said Laskey. “I took a double bogey on No. 15 (a par-5). I hit into the hazard, but I made a great birdie on No. 16 (a par-3) and even a greater birdie on No. 17 (par-4).
The Laurel Highlands and Mercyhurst University graduate said most of his game from tee to green was solid.
“I hit my driver very poorly. I hit my irons and my wedges very well,” said Laskey. “It was one of those odd rounds of golf.
“I struck the ball really well.”
Laskey gave himself a chance for birdie on all the par-3s, noting, “I hit the green on every par-3.”
Laskey carded birdies on Nos. 11, 16 and 17, bogeys on Nos. 8 and 14, and the double bogey on No. 15.
Laskey said he didn’t feel any pressure as he seeks his fourth title in a row.
“Not really, it’s just a really fun event. I get to play the courses I grew up on,” said Laskey.
The second round moves to Pleasant Valley Golf Club today, a course Laskey is quite comfortable playing.
“Historically, I have (played well at Pleasant Valley). That course has never bothered me,” said Laskey.
Laskey said he’s looking to shoot three consecutive rounds of par golf.
“In this event, historically even par — or close to it — gets the trophy,” Laskey. “I go out and stay around even par, and not get upset.
“With age and experience, I’ve come to the understanding you just take the next shot.”
Revak, as with most golfers, admitted he left a few strokes out on the course.
“I threw away some shots,” said Revak. “I tried to be aggressive on the back. I had a three-putt on No. 10 from five feet.
“I had a three-putt on No. 2. It’s stuff I should get up and down.”
Revak has a similar approach to that of Laskey.
“If you make a bogey, it’s okay. Try to play par golf,” said Revak. “If it rains (Friday night), that will be a big factor (at Pleasant Valley). It will be softer and play longer.”
Lenkey said he had a couple bad holes, but otherwise played a solid round of golf. He played the front in 3-over and shot 1-under on the back.
“I had a triple bogey on No. 7 (a par-3 with water in the front) after I birdied No. 6. I hit in the water on a bad swing I made and I didn’t get away with it. On another hole, I get away with it,” explained Lenkey, adding, “It was a good 74.”
Lenkey recovered with back-to-back pars and opened the back with a birdie. He added another birdie on No. 13, but gave the stroke back with a bogey on No. 17.
“I got birdie on No. 10 to get back on track,” said Lenkey.
Lenkey feels a number of golfers are positioned to win the title.
“You can’t let where you are affect where you could be,” said Lenkey. “If I hit it tomorrow like I hit it today, I should have no problem.”
Revak had birdies on Nos. 3, 11, 15 and 18. He missed a short putt for eagle on No. 15.
Enslen picked up some shots on the back nine with 2-under 35 after going out in 39.
“It was a good 74 after the front nine. I was 4-over after eight holes,” said Enslen. “I was in the wrong positions. If you didn’t hit the fairway, it was tough.
“To bring it back to 74 was good.”
The Fayette County Open has been pared down to three rounds since after the pandemic, so instead of the second round being viewed as “moving day,” it now is a day to position for the third and final round.
“You want to play really good on Saturday to get in the last group,” said Enslen. “Even par, or under par, is a good score to get into the last group on Sunday and a chance to win it.”
Fourteen golfers finished within five strokes of Laskey, including Dan Glover and former champion Santino Marchitello two shots back at 75, Fred David and Marcus Ondra with 76, and Zach Perry, Ron Jones, Bro Tajc, Andy Soberdash, Grant Samples and former champion Pat Calvaresi tied at 78.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.