Uniontown will host Laurel Highlands next Wednesday in the first of two boys basketball clashes this season, but the Red Raiders and Mustangs haven’t met on the football field since 2017.
That will change this fall.
The WPIAL released its new alignment for the 2020 football season with LH and Uniontown now both in the Class 4-A Big Eight Conference (Section 3). The Red Raiders were in the Class 3-A Big East the past two years, but enrollment numbers bumped them up.
The Big Eight now packs a wallop with McKeesport dropping down from Class 5-A to join powerhouses Thomas Jefferson and Belle Vernon. Other holdovers along with LH are Ringgold, Trinity and West Mifflin. Gone are Greensburg Salem and Indiana.
“I like the fact the games are a little bit closer,” Mustangs coach Rich Kolesar said. “We’ve eliminated Indiana. That’s a long trip.
“And adding Uniontown is a huge plus for us.”
Another change for the 2020 season that Kolesar liked concerned the schedule. The WPIAL said all non-conference games would take place at the beginning of the season and they would try to make most of them regional match-ups.
“I like that a lot,” Kolesar said. “I think that’s a really good thing. It allows you to grow a little bit and prepare for your more important games later in the season.”
Beth-Center coach Joe Kuhns agreed.
“I like that a lot,” said Kuhns, whose Bulldogs will remain in a slightly different Class AA Century Conference (Section 3).
Class 4-A and 3-A both consist of three conferences this year. Each had just two in 2019.
Class AA is still made up of four conferences with four local teams in the Century. Holdovers are B-C, Frazier and Charleroi, with Waynesburg Central joining in, down from 3-A. McGuffey and Washington also remain and Chartiers-Houston has been added, up from Class A.
“It’s pretty much the same,” Kuhns said. “We added Chartiers-Houston and Waynesburg. Those are two pretty interesting teams. It’s still a strong conference.
“I’m anxious to see later on this week when they let us know how many playoff qualifiers there are and all that stuff.”
The WPIAL was considering a regional model for the next two years that would have had conferences with teams from different classifications. While it nixed that idea, Kolesar wants it to take note of it when making the schedule.
“I’m hoping, looking at the first model they showed us, they’ll go by that and will give us some local non-conference games,” Kolesar said. “That’d be really big.”
In Class 5-A, Connellsville remains part of the Big East (Section 2) along with Franklin Regional, Gateway, Latrobe and Penn-Trafford. Woodland Hills joins the conference, while Plum and McKeesport depart.
What was formally known as the Big East in 3-A has been split up. Section 3 includes five local teams with Elizabeth Forward, Mount Pleasant and Yough, along with Brownsville and Southmoreland, which are both moving up from 2-A. South Allegheny and South Park fill out that conference.
Carmichaels is back down at 1-A from 2-A, and in a familiar conference.
The Mikes rejoin the Tri-County South (Section 2) after a two-year absence. The rest of the conference remains the same with area teams Mapletown, California, Jefferson-Morgan, Monessen, Bentworth and West Greene competing with Avella.
Beth-Center is a former TCS member, but Kuhns said he doesn’t long for those days.
“I like Double-A,” Kuhns said. “As long as we stay in Double-A, I’ll be happy. I don’t want to go back down to Single-A where it seems there’s such a disparity. We have to be better than we were last year, but I like the conference we’re in.”
Beth-Center went 1-9 overall and 0-7 in the Century after being hit with a rash of injuries, most notably to sophomore quarterback Colby Kuhns, the coach’s son, who was off to a good start before suffering a severe knee injury.
“He’s on track,” coach Kuhns said of Colby’s recovery. “He’s got a pretty good attitude about it. He’s not complaining too much, he’s doing what he has to do. His season got cut short, not just football but basketball and track, too, so you can’t blame him if he’s going a little stir crazy right now. But, he’s working hard to get back.”
Albert Gallatin will continue on as an independent for at least the next two years after dropping out of the WPIAL following the 2018 season.
