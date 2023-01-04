No one was better among local girl volleyball players at hammering a kill in a crucial situation, or any situation, than Frazier senior Jensyn Hartman.
But the California University of Pa. recruit who helped propel the Lady Commodores to their second WPIAL championship this past season did so much more than that.
Hartman was an excellent jump server, racking up service points and aces, played exceptionally well in the back row, accumulating her share of digs, and was an outstanding all-around player and leader for a Frazier squad that finished with a 22-1 record. She did all that while battling back from an offseason injury to regain her all-star form.
Hartman is the Herald-Standard All-Area Girls Volleyball Team Player of the Year.
Hartman edged out Carmichaels senior Beth Cree. The Player of the Year Runner-Up sparked the Lady Mikes to a playoff berth and a first-round win.
Hartman and Cree were both named to the Section 2-A first team, the WPIAL Class A first team and the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class A all-state team.
The Coach of the Year is Frazier’s Mandy Hartman, Jensyn’s mother, who guided the Lady Commodores to an undefeated WPIAL season while winning section and district titles. Frazier didn’t lose a match until it reached the PIAA tournament. The Lady Commodores swept away top-seeded Serra Catholic in impressive fashion in the WPIAL final. Hartman, assisted by her husband Don Hartman, also won a WPIAL championship in 2009.
Mapletown’s Christy Menear is the Coach of the Year Runner-up. All Menear did the past two seasons was steer the Lady Maples to their first ever section championship in 2021 and their first ever WPIAL semifinal appearance in 2022. Mapletown ended up with an 18-4 record with three of those losses, including an epic WPIAL semifinal five-set match, coming to Frazier.
Following is the complete Herald-Standard All-Area Girls Volleyball Team:
Player of the Year: Jensyn Hartman, Frazier
Player of the Year Runner-up: Beth Cree, Carmichaels
Coach of the Year: Mandy Hartman, Frazier
Coach of the Year Runner-up: Christy Menear, Mapletown
Elite Status: Gracen Hartman, Molly Yauch, Frazier; Krista Wilson, Ella Menear, Mapletown; Sarah Stephenson, Waynesburg Central; Kasie Meek, West Greene; Laney Wilson, Albert Gallatin; Skyler Gates, Ciara Williams, Brownsville; Kendall Ellsworth, Carmichaels; Riley Baker, Uniontown; Mia Pierce, Morgan Wheeler, Laurel Highlands.
Second Team: Braylin Salisbury, Grace Vaughn, Frazier; London Whipkey, West Greene; Riley Pekar, Bailey Rafferty, Mapletown; Aubrey Siwula, Ringgold; Kaylee Doppelheuer, Amarah McCutcheon, Southmoreland; Skye Durst, Kami Franks, Brownsville; Grace Skerbetz, Haylee Wolfe, Bentworth; Carlee Roberts, Sophia Zalar, Carmichaels; Gianna Anderson, Belle Vernon; Amiah Deshields, Uniontown; Kennedy Felio, Courtlyn Turner, Albert Gallatin; Sofia Celaschi, Charleroi.
Third Team: Caylee Balabon, Cassidee Settles, Mackenzie Wade, Brownsville; Taylor Doppelheuer, Makayla Etling, Southmoreland; Chelsea Dindal, Emily Wise, Bentworth; Karlee Hogue, Waynesburg Central; Camryn Bucci, Riley Lewis, Ringgold; Maya Martell, Elizabeth Forward; Bella Scott, Laurel Highlands; Hillary Claycomb, Rylan Musgrove, Connellsville; Maria Felsher, Maddie Stefancik, Frazier; Brianna Ashton, Mapletown; Chloe Mitchell, Carmichaels; Rakiyah Porter, California; Mackenzie Wise, West Greene; Mia Baker, Alisa Long, Jefferson-Morgan.
Honorable Mention: Mia Moser, Albert Gallatin; Sequoia Dunlap, Abby Wystepek, Uniontown; Lydia Geary, Maia Stevenson, Geibel Catholic; Jayna Fabery, Laurel Highlands; Amanda Bedzik, Joselyn Dawson, Kylie Mooney, Elizabeth Forward; Shyann Dongilli, Lily Shahan, Belle Vernon; Lacey Kalnowski, Ringgold; Jocelyn Babirad, Bentworth; Ava Clark, Brownsville; Emma Clish, Rece Eddy, Charleroi; Callie Dorsey, Beth-Center; Abbigail Kidd, Keelan Sproat, Waynesburg Central; Riley Puckey, Southmoreland; Addison Seanor, Yough; Mikayla Andrew, Carmichaels; Allexis Berdine, Sophia Plock, Kelly Courtwright, West Greene; Azzy Colditz, California; Addison Schultz, Frazier.
