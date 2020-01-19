The Historic Church of St. Peter’s new social hall/rec center in Brownsville is nearing completion.
“We had an open house Dec. 29. The Society of Catholic Women had refreshments and people had a chance to see the social hall and rec center,’’ said the Rev. Timothy Kruthaupt, pastor.
There is much to see.
The $2-plus million project is a 16,000-square foot, tan metal-and-concrete building, located at 118 Church Street, adjacent to the parish office.
The building, which had a groundbreaking ceremony with Bishop Edward Malesic in December 2018, is on land that formerly housed St. Mary Roman Catholic Church and School. Those buildings were closed and then demolished due to structural problems nearly 20 years ago. Parishioners merged with St. Peter Parish, located at the other end of Church Street.
But as the social hall for St. Peter had previously been torn down, the parishioners have had no gathering place. Thanks to determination and public support, that’s about to change.
“It’s been fantastic,’’ Kruthaupt said as he walked through the building.
Finishing touches are being put on a gymnasium/social hall, kitchen, restrooms, locker rooms and religious education/meeting rooms on the first floor. A stage is planned near the gym, an area to be called St. Mary’s Hall in remembrance of the former parish.
Large social events will take place in this area, along with the parish’s food bank and clothing ministry.
Work on the first floor is expected to be completed in time for the Knights of Columbus to host a pancake breakfast Feb. 23, followed by parish fish fries on Ash Wednesday and Fridays during Lent.
Hopes are for a May completion of the upstairs mezzanine, which will include an open space for smaller social events along with meeting/classroom space.
The building’s main entrance faces Market Street with traffic entering from the bottom of Church Street. All three first-floor entrances are handicap-accessible while two ramps are being built from Church Street and the parking lot near the parish office to make the mezzanine handicap accessible.
Kruthaupt noted the church looked for ways to save money. Kitchen appliances were purchased used at an auction. A parishioner who owns a local restaurant and bar donated a freezer.
“We’re trying to use the resources we have as efficiently as we can,’’ said Kruthaupt.
Monitors keep tabs on 16 cameras positioned for security around and throughout the building, all purchased secondhand.
From donations to actual work, parishioners have been involved every step of the way.
“It’s been a long process, but we’re using the talents of our parishioners to see things get done,’’ said Kruthaupt. “It’s been very rewarding.’’
Kruthaupt said St. Peter had a significant reserve, but parishioners stepped up for a capital campaign, pledging $1.2 million for the new building. As these pledges are being made over a five-year period, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg gave the parish a loan so construction could be started.
Support is also coming from the community with Chevron awarding a grant for $2,000 and the Community Foundation of Fayette County a grant of $1,000, both in November. Kruthaupt said Fayette County Commissioners approved a $25,000 Local Share Grant in 2018 towards the gym and the parish is waiting to hear on a 2019 application for gym fixtures and equipment.
St. Peter will also receive a $65,000 grant from West Penn Power Sustainable Fund to support installation of electrical components in the new center that will have sustainable energy components with heating and air conditioning powered by natural gas.
“We’re overwhelmed with the generosity,’’ said Kruthaupt.
Parishioners are looking forward to the opening but so is the community.
Kruthaupt said, “This facility will be used extensively by the parish for social events and athletic leagues that will include members of our broader community, who will be invited to participate.’’
Shannon Sealy, business manager and parish secretary, is also compiling a list as people call about renting space while a committee works out details to establish contracts.
Meanwhile, the parish is pleased that completion of this project is so near.
“It’s phenomenal that we made this progress,’’ said Kruthaupt. “While it’s going on, it doesn’t seem fast. But looking back – oh my goodness!’’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.