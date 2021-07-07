Mount Pleasant and West Greene were the two top softball teams in the area this past season so it was no surprise to see both well represented when the Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association (PaHSSBCA) revealed its all-state team Tuesday.
The Lady Pioneers, who won their fifth consecutive WPIAL title and reached the PIAA final for the fourth time, put five players on the squad with three named to the Class 1A first team.
The Lady Vikings, who won their second WPIAL and PIAA championships, had three players chosen, all on the Class 3A first team.
Frazier and Southmoreland both put two players on the team while Albert Gallatin, Carmichaels, Elizabeth Forward and Yough each had one representative.
Sixteen local players were voted onto the team which was selected from approximately 400 nominations by high school coaches and media members statewide. A first team and second team was then voted on and chosen for each of the six classifications by the PaHSSBCA committee.
On the Class 1A first team for West Greene were pitcher Kiley Meek, catcher London Whipkey and outfielder Jersey Wise. Shortstop Katie Lampe and outfielder Olivia Kiger were both voted onto the second team for coach Bill Simms’ Lady Pioneers.
Wise is the lone senior of the group.
Mount Pleasant’s three first-team members in Class 3A were pitcher Mary Smithnosky, third baseman Haylie Brunson and outfielder Katie Hutter.
All three are NCAA Division-1 recruits. Seniors Smithnosky and Brunson are headed to Western Michigan and Pitt, respectively, while junior Hutter has committed to Akron.
“Those are three of our captains,” said Mount Pleasant coach Chris Brunson, who is Haylie’s father. “There’s no secret to their success. They put in the extra time and the extra work and are very dedicated to their craft. They do all the weights and the extra training.
“I’m just really happy for them. The main thing is the team and the state championship but along the way you’re going to have good players and they’re going to get recognized.”
Brunson felt a few more Lady Vikings could have been honored.
“I thought we had a couple more, really, that could’ve been recognized,” said Brunson, noting particularly Courtney Poulich.
“Courtney had a great year,” Brunson said. “She was kind of chugging along in the regular season and then really took off in the playoffs. She had five home runs in the playoffs.”
Frazier, which won a section title, had two players voted onto the Class 2A first team with Jensyn Hartman at catcher and Rylee Evans at first base.
“This was a great way for Rylee to caps off her senior year,” said Lady Commodores coach Don Hartman of the Saint Francis recruit. “She’s a hard-working kid that goes to hitting lessons all the time. She’s going up to play Division-1 softball so it’s well deserved. She had a great senior year.”
Jensyn Hartman, who is Don Hartman’s daughter, made the team in her first year at the varsity level as the sophomore lost her freshman season to the COVID-10 pandemic.
“Jensyn is just a pure catcher,” coach Hartman said. “I have coached a lot of amazing catchers throughout the years, including my years at California High School baseball, and I’d put her up there with anybody. She’s just a natural back there. She had a great year hitting also.
“Hopefully, this is just the start of good things to come for her in the next few years.”
Southmoreland slugger Amarah McCutcheon was a Class 3A first-team shortstop and Lady Scotties outfielder Jess Matheny garnered second-team honors.
Elizabeth Forward pitcher Kailey Larcinese was named to the Class 4A first team.
Albert Gallatin’s Rylea Hlatky was voted onto the Class 5A squad as a second-team shortstop.
Carmichaels’ Sofia Zalar made the Class 2A second team as an outfielder.
Yough catcher Kaylyn Odelli earned a spot on the Class 4A second team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.