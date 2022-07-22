The 2022 softball season produced five playoff qualifiers and one section champion which reached the WPIAL final among Greene County teams.
West Greene finished first again in Section 2-A but came up short of winning a sixth consecutive district championship. Even so, the Lady Pioneers had a strong influence on the Greene County Messenger All-County Softball Team.
Mapletown and Jefferson-Morgan both also reached the postseason by tying for third place in Section 2-A and each won a playoff game. Carmichaels qualified for the playoffs as the third-place team in Section 3-AA and Waynesburg Central tied for second place in Section 3-AAA and won a playoff game.
GCM Co-Players of the Year are Waynesburg senior Kylee Goodman and West Greene junior London Whipkey.
Goodman batted .507 with an .896 slugging percentage. The slick-fielding shortstop had a .921 fielding percentage while hitting eight doubles, six triples and two home runs with 19 RBIs.
Whipkey was one of the best catchers around and led West Greene in batting average (.493), slugging percentage (.761), on-base percentage (.761), doubles (8), home runs (3) and RBIs (24).
Goodman and Whipkey also both earned First Team honors on the Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association All-State Team.
West Greene’s Bill Simms is the GCM Coach of the Year. Simms guided the Lady Pioneers into the PIAA playoffs for the sixth season in a row. West Greene fell in the second round this year but overall in that span Simms’ squad has an incredible 17-4 record in the state tournament. Not a bad mark for going up against Pennsylvania’s top teams.
The complete GCM All-County Softball Team follows:
Co-Players of the Year: Kylee Goodman, Waynesburg Central; London Whipkey, West Greene.
Coach of the Year: Bill Simms, West Greene.
Katie Lampe, Sr., West Greene
Sophia Zalar, Jr., Carmichaels
Paige Jones, Sr., Waynesburg Central
Kendall Lemley, Jr., Waynesburg Central
Kiley Meek, Sr., West Greene
Taylor Dusenberry, Sr., Mapletown
Jasmine Demaske, Sr., Jefferson-Morgan
Hannah Wood, Jr., Waynesburg Central
Lily Rush, Sr., Waynesburg Central
Kendall Ellsworth, Jr., Carmichaels
Carmichaels: Ali Jacobs, Fr.; Grace Brown, Sr.; Megan Voithofer, So.; Karissa Rohrer, So. West Greene: Olivia Kiger, Sr.; Anna Durbin, Sr.; Payton Gilbert, Fr.; BreAnn Jackson, Sr.; Lexi Six, Jr. Mapletown: Macee Cree, Sr. Jefferson-Morgan: Kayla Larkin, So.; Brooklynne Snyder, Fr.
Carmichaels: Kaitlyn Waggett, Fr.; Allie Miller, Fr. West Greene: Taylor Karvan, Jr.; Waynesburg Central: Morgan Stephenson, Sr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.