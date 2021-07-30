The MLB First-Year Player Draft took place on July 11-13 and Travis Sankovich was watching.
The Laurel Highlands graduate can’t help but ponder about what it would be like to get the call from a major league baseball team.
“I think about that everyday,” Sankovich admitted. “Hopefully, next year I have a good season and get seen, and maybe I could be there.”
Currently, the 21-year-old Sankovich, who starred for the Mustangs and the Uniontown American Legion baseball team, is with NCAA Division-I Marshall where he completed his third year of college baseball.
The 5-foot-11, 195-pound infielder earned a scholarship with the Thundering Herd after playing two years at Seminole State, a junior college in Florida.
Sankovich batted .283 with six doubles, two triples, one home run and six stolen bases in seven attempts in 47 games for the Raiders in 2019. He also scored 30 runs, had 20 walks with 21 strikeouts and made just seven errors while playing shortstop for a .955 fielding percentage while his team went 35-14.
Sankovich was good enough to be selected to play in the Florida JUCO All-Star game.
In a 2020 season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, Sankovich batted .276 and again had a .955 fielding percentage at shortstop as the Raiders went 15-11.
In his first season at the NCAA Division-I level with Marshall this spring, Sankovich batted .252 with three doubles, one triple and three home runs. He was third on the team in RBIs (22), second in hits (38) and was one of only two players to play in all 45 games as the Thundering Herd went 10-35.
Sankovich had a .978 fielding percentage while playing second base and third base. He felt his overall game improved throughout the season.
“I ended it on a good note,” said Sankovich, who compared playing at Marshall and Seminole State. “Marshall was a lot different from the junior college life. At D-I you can get a ton more access to trainers and facilities, like cages and the weight program. It’s just a lot better.
“I feel like I’m progressing pretty well. It was good getting experience at D-I this year. There was a lot to get used to because they put a lot of time into scouting out a team. When we go into a game we know where to pitch a guy, where to play and we know about their pitchers because we have video of all the teams.
“We’ve got a coach at Marshall who was a former big league player, Tyler Ladendorf, he’s playing Triple-A right now, and he taught me a lot of stuff on fielding, hitting and everything.”
Sankovich, the son of Tom and Kendra Sankovich, did suffer a setback after the season which has required him to take a break from playing the sport he loves.
“I was forced to basically take the summer off because I fractured the tibia in my leg,” Sankovich said. “I couldn’t do anything for the last two months. I’ve been able to just work out my upper body. I had it throughout the year and just played with it. I thought it was shin splints or something like that. But I went to the doctor after the season and that’s what it was, broken tibia.
“I hadn’t played on turf that much before, and every game we played this year was on turf. They said that’s probably what caused it. It was just gradual, happened over time.”
Sankovich, who played in the Fayette County Baseball League last summer, just recently just started hitting again.
“They said I could probably be back at 100 percent the first or second week of August,” said Sankovich, who was at least able see his younger brother play during his time off. Ty Sankovich was the starting shortstop for a Laurel Highlands team that reached the WPIAL semifinals, and also followed in his brother’s footsteps by playing for the Uniontown American Legion baseball team, which recently participated in the state tournament.
Sankovich, who in majoring in sports management with a minor in finance, will likely switch to the other side of the infield next season.
“They said they’re going to probably put me at short but they haven’t confirmed anything,” Sankovich said. “It’ll probably either short or third I think.”
Sankovich is looking forward to a couple key events when he gets back to Marshall.
“In the fall we have scout days, you’re allowed two of them,” Sankovich said. “We’re going to Kentucky this year for one, and one at West Virginia. I’ve never really been a part of one before but it’s a game where you have a bunch of baseball scouts come out and you do some fielding drills, BP and play a game.
“Other than that we just practice and work out, inter-squad. That’s mainly what we do leading up to the (spring) season.”
Sankovich hopes to take another step up next season and maybe catch the eye of some MLB scouts.
“I feel like I’m on a good track,” he said. “I keep improving and I think I can have a really good season next year. Hopefully, that’s the case and we’ll just see what happens.”
Right now, however, Sankovich just wants to get healed up and get back on the baseball field.
“It’s tough when I can’t play,” Sankovich said. “I mean I love playing baseball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.